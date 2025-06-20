As the weather starts to warm up and you find yourself spending more time outdoors—whether that’s beach days, park picnics, or backyard hangouts—it’s the perfect time to upgrade your gear. A high-quality cooler is an essential part of summer, and the YETI Hopper line stands out for a reason. Built with rugged materials and advanced insulation, these coolers are designed to keep your drinks and food cold for hours (or even days).

The YETI Hopper M15 can hold up to 32 standard 12-ounce cans of whatever your drink of choice is, keeping them ice cold. IF you're just transporting ice, this thing can hold over 15 lbs. of it. The kangaroo pocket allows for easy access to anything else you don't want to keep carrying in your hands, like your phone, keys, or wallet.

For a limited time, the Cherry Blossom version of the YETI Hopper M15 is currently discounted by 20%, dropping the price from $300 to $240 and saving you $60.