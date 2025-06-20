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Jackery's Solar Generator Sees A Staggering $600 Discount

Whether it's a weekend getaway in a camper RV with the family or an emergency outage at home, you can ensure you have the power you need with Jackery.

ByJoe Tilleli
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The Jackery Explorer 1000 v2 portable power station is currently marked down by 46%. The 1500W unit typically sells for $1,299, but the current price drops it to $699, with a solar panel included. That’s a substantial cut for a device designed to keep essential electronics running when the grid doesn’t.

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Jackery Solar Generator 1000 v2 (+ Solar Panel) | 46% off | Amazon

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This model is built for practical backup use. It can recharge phones significantly faster than its predecessor (7.5x as fast) and supports up to six devices at once through a mix of AC outlets, USB-C, and USB-A ports. That makes it super useful for households juggling multiple devices during outages.

Charging the unit itself is just as versatile. Standard charging fills it in about 1.7 hours, while an emergency mode pushes it to full in roughly an hour. A quieter mode trades speed for near-silent operation. The included solar panel adds another layer of independence, recharging the unit in about three hours under the right conditions.

Long-term reliability is another selling point, with an estimated 4,000 charge cycles—roughly a decade of consistent use.

See for $699 at Amazon

Note: The Inventory may receive commission on sales generated by this article.

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