Danjor Linens 6-Piece Bed Sheets Set | $16 | Amazon



Hello, it’s early on Monday, and I am out of good jokes. Can I interest you in some bed sheets? This 6-piece set of bed linens from Danjor Linens is down to $16 at Amazon right now. It includes a flat sheet, fitted sheet, and four pillowcases (love extra pillowcases). Crafted from a microfiber blend, these machine-washable sheets are super-soft, fade-resistant, and per the manufacturer, “built for year-round relaxation”. That’s probably code for you won’t feel like a burrito under a heat-lamp, even after hours of bundling up. This $16 price applies to the Queen-sized set, though they have other options at a similar price point.