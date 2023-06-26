Improve Your iPhone Photography With ShiftCam's Anamorphic Lens, Selfie Sticks And Tripods

Believe it or not, your iPhone’s camera has limitations, but certain lens attachments, filters, and expertly crafted grip cases from ShiftCam can take your photography skills to a whole new level. They have an entire line of specialized external lenses, from a 16mm wide-angle to a 1.55x anamorphic lens that will send the clarity and range of your photos to the award stands.

SnapGrip | $70 | ShiftCam

ProGrip is a magnetic phone grip built with phone cameras in mind that doubles as a power bank.

Take photos and video all day long with the ProGrip from ShiftCam that ergonomically lets you stream, carry your phone, and charge through hours-long sessions. The layout rests your fingers and palm in just the right places to keep your hand steady, plus it provides a free-standing charging dock to charge your phone and AirPods or other devices at the same time. Snap into the ProGrip Starter Kit at $149 and keep your hands steady and balanced while taking the best photos ever with your iPhone paired with stunning filters for exceptional results!

Advertisement

ShiftCam’s SnapGrip bundle includes a tripod/selfie stick, phone grip powerbank, & LED Ring Light for your phone.

Ready to pull it all together for the ultimate bundle? You got it with the SnapGrip Creator Kit bundle at just $129! An all-in-one system that works seamlessly in multiple super cute colors and MagSafe compatible to combine the SnapGrip, SnapPod for an easy mount option, and SnapLight to keep all your streams and photos super bright so you’re always looking your best!

The new LensUltra series range from telephoto lens to macro lens to anamorphic lens.

If you’ve ever feel like your photos can use an upgrade without fiddling with all the software options, you’ll want to check out ShiftCam’s full LensUltra series. Crafted from Flourite with multiple layers of coating, these lenses and filters reduce color fringing to enhance each and every photo, even in the most difficult situations. Macro lenses like their 75mm long-range let you take stunning photos of bugs, flowers, and anything where you need to capture details the iPhone just can’t handle alone.

Advertisement Advertisement

The TravelPods are selfie sticks & tripods built for the photographer on the go.

Looking for some space between you and your favorite iPhone when taking photos or streaming on a hike, the TravelPod series has you covered with three standard options, all ready for traveling to summer events. First, you have the selfie TravelPod with a connected magnetic Bluetooth remote control for ease of use. For more stable use to keep the balance in place, choose the TravelPod Pro or TravelPod Mini with a specialized hand grip for added versatility.