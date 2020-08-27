H&M Is Sending You Back to School or Work in Style—and on the Cheap!

Image : H&M

Featured Deal: Bomber Jacket | $50



The best H & M sales for August 2020 are here.

H & M (or Hennes & Mauritz) is definitely a crowd favorite among those wanting absolute style, comfort, and affordable pricing. The Swedish retailer cover fast-fashions for men, women, teenagers, and kid. Hard to believe they opened their first US store over 20 years ago right in NYC. H& M is the second-largest global clothing retailer and has carved out a significant space for itself online.

The cross-section of offerings is wide across a ton of categories. H ere are some crowd pleasures currently being offering in their world-renowned online store.

Image : H&M

On old co-worker of mine lived in these and swears they are the most relaxed pants he’s ever owned. I can only imagine since lockdown he’s yet to take them off. The tapered legs do add a touch of class I must say, with a definite Sunday errand vibe that really blows your old sweats out of the water. They come in four colors and are only available online.

Image : H&M

My best friend owns this and it looks so elegant and sexy. She’s worn it with jeans to dinner and even to work with her blazer over it. Its loose-fitting satin looks brilliant with a ton of outfits honestly. The lace is the perfect synthesis of chic and sensuous.

Image : H&M

Bomber jackets are as classic as they come. I had a vintage fit ages ago and it was coveted. This one is a little more modern and a lot less expensive. It’s lined and made from thick woven fabric. And the ribbing at the cuffs and hem give it that retro flair. It’s water repellent and comes in black and army green.

Image : H&M

My friends regard l eggings as one of the best value items at H & M. These look great under everything: shorts, a skirt, a long sweater. They’re high waisted and made of a stretch jersey material. D esigned with the least amount of seams in mind for comfort, these leggings appear perfectly smooth under anything. They’re currently buy one, get one free.

Image : H&M

These slim fit shirts are one of the few things a number of my guy friends can agree on from H& M. This fitted button-down is tailored to the silhouette and is made of a Tencel blend making the denim pretty supple. The sleeves are easy to roll just in case that’s your look. The Lyocell-blend shirt is a vailable in light blue and dark blue and runs true to size.

Image : H&M

A beauty guru I trust has recommended H& M makeup across the board. She swears by their eyeshadow palettes. This highlighter falls in line with that praise. It’s a pretty versatile palette at that light and medium tones to great the perfect glowing face giving off just a hint of a sun-kissed complexion.

Image : H&M

I had no idea that H& M even did home goods, granted it’s been a long time since I’ve been on their site and I’ve never seen anything of the sorts in their stores here in NYC. A friend recently told me all of her planters are from H&M . This beautiful terracotta plant pot blends in with a variety of decore options and is built to handle any greenery for a proud earth momma or plant daddy.

Image : H&M

Cotton basics are the very best of this company. The value on their basics line is close to none. A pack of cotton tees is great under anything, to sleep in, to crop, or to put under a cute sundress for a ‘90s ensemble. These slim fit t-shirts in black and white are one of H&M’s best sellers too.

Image : H&M

It’s never too early to prepare for winter and getting a great deal on the perfect sweater is the best time to act. This peach/pink soft cashmere sweater is 57% off and would look fetching with said leggings from above and some boots. Save $56 on this fine-know fitted sweater and pray for a cool fall night soon so that you can finally rock it.

Image : H&M

But hold your horses, summer ain’t over yet. There are still a few days to show off a fabulous sunny outfit. I’m loving this palm tree polo. H&M’s polos are a fan favorite among my bro friends and all five patterns of these ones are still on sale. Grab a cotton jersey polo now to celebrate Labor Day.