Disney still has a few things they’d like to clear out before the winter items roll in. Grab something for yourself or a loved one and get f ree shipping. This is the perfect time to get last-minute back-to-school goodies like a great new backpack. Hoodies, figures, cups, pins, bags, and more from the house of mouse.

Scrunchies are having a moment again. This Animal Kingdom Hair Scrunchie Set pops in four different safari designs. Throw this animal print accessory on your wrist, and never worry about not being able to get your hair up. These will keep you cool the rest of the summer in many ways.

We know you’re still enamored with The Child because we are too. This pullover is the cutest way to show your love for the babe of the galaxy. It’s a semi-cropped sweatshirt that’s a boxy cut . Very chic. Grogu is embroidered on the front and adorably adorned on the back. There’s also e mbroidered Mandalorian lettering on the back shoulder which translates to ‘’T he Child.’’ This is the comfy sweatshirt you need this fall.

If you’re a fan of Disney dogs, then you’ve got to love Stitch. Technically he’s a “dog,” as he was adopted at a pet shelter. But this adorable backpack is a great addition to the new school year. It’s also just a practical item for any fan of the delightful destructive alien.