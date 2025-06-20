Humble Bundle is a wonderful marketplace to score games and comics alike, and this recent deal is one of the most interesting we've come across.

Right now, the site is selling The Collected Peanuts Book Bundle, which contains the entire run of the Peanuts comic strip. This omnibus spans the Sunday morning strip's full history from its debut in 1953 to 2000. You'll also get collected strips like Snoopy vs. the Red Baron and novels like Batter Up, Charlie Brown!.

Humble Bundle follows a pay-what-you-want model, though there is a minimum. In order to receive the full collection of 43 items, you'll need to pay at least $25. Considering that this means you'll own pretty much everything Charles M. Schulz ever drew, that's hardly anything. If purchased all individually, these comics would end up costing you over a thousand dollars. Instead, you're paying peanuts for Peanuts!

The comics are all in a PDF format and are viewable on any device. Flip through these classic comic strips on your phone, laptop, e-reader, what-have-you.