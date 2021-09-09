Glamglow Glowstarter Mega Illuminating Moisturizer | $25 | Ulta

Glamglow has been a staple for years for producing radiant skin. I’ve used a few of their masks, shoutout to YouthMud. I’ve always been a fan and definitely see the results. If you’re on the hunt for a primer that moisturizes and doubles as a mini highlighter Glowstarter Mega Illuminating Moisturizer is it. Save 50% on this jar of wonders now.

It’s more of a soft glow you’ll get than a traditional highlighter, and honestly, who would put highlighter all over their face? I have actually seen it, though. It’s wild and alarming and shiny. Glowstarter helps bring moisture back to a dry face. If you’ve read any of my recommendations, you know we want hyaluronic acid in these products to help pores begging for moisture. Add ultra-fine pearls that blend for the perfect shimmer to lay a luminous base for your makeup. Th ere’s a little green tea and jojoba oil mixed in to revitalize your face and keep you beaming all day (or night) long.

