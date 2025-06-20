GlassesUSA Is Offering Major Savings on Designer Frames, Contacts, and More This Month

If updating your eyewear has been sitting on your to-do list, GlassesUSA is running several limited-time promotions that'll make it much easier to finally check it off. From designer sunglasses to contact lenses and prescription frames, there's a lot of money you could save on all of the important eyewear and supplies you could need. Not sure where to start? GlassesUSA just introduced a 45 day try on period, giving you more than enough time to know what people really think of your new specs. Just be careful not to break them before you decide!

One of the strongest offers right now is 50% off lenses for Ray-Ban and Oakley Meta frames when you use code LENSES50. If you already know you love these brands, cutting the lens cost in half just sweetens the deal. This discount is available from February 5 through February 18.

Contact lens users are covered too. GlassesUSA is offering 30% off contact lenses, including popular brands like Dailies, Air Optix, and Acuvue, with code CONTACTSNEW30. Stocking up during a promotion like this can help you avoid last-minute orders while saving money at the same time. The deal is live February 5 through February 20.

If you're just looking for some new frames to match your spring wardrobe, you're in luck too. Score 30% off nearly all frames with promo code SAVE30. Just know that this doesn't apply to designer frames, but that shouldn't matter when there's literally thousands of other pairs on sale.