Assorted Japanese Snacks (40 Pieces) | $23 | Amazon



I’ve gone through phases where I love those box subscription companies that specialize in snacks from around the world. They’re a really fun way to step outside of your candy comfort zone and try new things. I’m a massive fan of Japanese food and snacks and am lucky enough to a few spots in my neighborhood to grab some. But if you aren’t that lucky, here is a great option, the SushiCandy Set for $23.

Like Dagashi, this set contains single packaged candy/snacks, which makes this great for sharing. Customers have noted that these bags have a great variety from some of the most popular brands. However, most of the packaging is in Japanese. But lots of pictures help you figure out what each might be. If you’re feeling adventurous pick up this deal today and enjoy all forty pieces of Japanese goodness.