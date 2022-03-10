HP 15 Laptop | $334 | Amazon

Has your laptop started giving you the finger and kicking you in the shin every time you ask it to do anything? Yeah, that’ll happen. You don’t have to take that kind of abuse, though. Just give it to an unsuspecting relative and buy this HP 15 laptop instead. With an AMD Ryzen 3 processor backed by 8GB of RAM, a 256GB internal SSD, and great-looking 15.6" display, it’ll make your old laptop look like yesterday’s balogna sandwich, especially when it boots in seconds and eagerly awaits your input. HP fast charge will let you bring it up to 50% in about 45 minutes, so you don’t have to wait on it, and from a full charge it’ll last up to over 7 hours. It features Wi-Fi 6 for the latest, most secure Wi-Fi connection, and does it play games? Sure! You’re not going to be playing Elden Ring at full spec or anything, but it’ll throw a few polygons around with its AMD Radeon graphics.