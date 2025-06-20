Sometimes, just brushing your teeth isn't enough to get you a clean bill of health at the dentist. If you want a water flosser that's easy to store, travel with, and takes up less space, the Waterpik Cordless Advanced 2.0 water flosser is on sale right now.

This rechargeable portable water flosser is waterproof, features a 360-degree rotating tip, and a compact form that makes it much easier to work into a daily routine than a bulkier setup. It's built for travel and small spaces, and it comes with a microfiber travel bag, tip storage case, and a water plug to keep it from leaking everywhere if you toss it in a bag.

You can customize how it works for you right out of the box. It has three pressure settings, a 7-ounce removable reservoir, and about 45 seconds of floss time per fill. The rotating tip helps with reach, especially around back teeth, which is one of the places traditional flossing can get more annoying than it needs to be.

Water flossing is all about getting the hard-to-reach areas in between your teeth and in all the other areas your brush won't touch. Clean your teeth more efficiently and get a brighter smile with this water flosser, especially while it's on sale right now.