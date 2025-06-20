Need a new way to get meals out on the table in a flash? We've found an air fryer that'll do that and then some, while saving you some serious cash. The Cosori 9-in-1 TurboBlaze Air Fryer is on sale for 25% off at Amazon right now, and if you do even a modicum of cooking, you're going to want to splurge on it right away. No one likes slaving away over a hot stove, after all.

This 6-quart countertop air fryer does a lot more than just make crispy fries. It has nine cooking functions built in, including air fry, roast, bake, broil, dehydrate, proof, reheat, frozen, and keep warm, so you can use it for everything from chicken wings to a tray of cookies to a small loaf of bread.

It uses a 3600 rpm fan with five different speed settings, which lets the air fryer cook things faster and more evenly than older models that only had one speed. The faster airflow helps food crisp up on all sides instead of leaving you with one crispy side and one soggy one, and the variable speeds come in handy for stuff like proofing dough or dehydrating fruit, where you don't want a hurricane blowing through the basket.

The crisper can fit about 20 chicken wings in there, which gives you a sense of what 6 quarts looks like in real terms. The whole unit is roughly 11.81 inches wide and 11.85 inches tall, so it doesn't take up much counter space for the cooking capacity it offers.

Between the nine functions, the quiet fan, the ceramic-coated dishwasher-safe basket, and the speed of the TurboBlaze motor, this is a great alternative to cooking all day with different tools. Be sure to pick it up while it's still on sale.