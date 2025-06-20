If you’ve been eyeing a robot vacuum that can do more than basic maintenance cleaning, the Roborock Saros is one of the more impressive picks you'll find on Amazon. And if you've been waiting for a discount on one of the higher-end robot vacuum models you can find on the retailer, now's the time to strike: it's $500 off, down to $1,099.99 from $1,599.99.

It has a 3.14-inch profile, which helps it get under beds, sofas, cabinets, and coffee tables more easily than bulkier models. That matters if you have a lot of low-clearance furniture where dust tends to collect and stay put. It also uses Roborock's StarSight Autonomous System 2.0, which is part of how it maps and navigates without the raised LDS tower you see on many other robot vacuums.

It has 22,000 Pa HyperForce suction in terms of cleaning power, along with a Zero-Tangling DuoDivide main brush and FlexiArm Riser side brush. The listing specifically calls out better handling for long hair and pet fur, plus anti-tangle omnidirectional wheels.

The mopping and edge cleaning features are also super useful. The FlexiArm Riser brush and mop can extend to help clean corners and edges more thoroughly, which addresses one of the more common weak spots with robot vacuums. The AdaptiLift chassis also helps it navigate thresholds and lift the dual spinning mops when carpet is detected, so it can avoid dragging wet mops over long-pile surfaces.

If you're ready to lift up your vacuum game, now's the time to do it with the Saros. Grab it now while it's still on sale.