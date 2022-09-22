$25 Bowlero Arcade Card | $14 | 44% Off | StackSocial

I once won a big, stuffed shiba inu in a claw machine game, and i t’s been one of my “two truths” in “two truths and a lie” for nearly five years now. If you too would like to win some epic prizes, or at least finish a good night with some arcade games, you can buy $25 of Bowlero arcade credits for $14 at StackSocial. That’s 44% off— pretty sick! At Bowlero, you can g o bowling, eat some appetizers, then use that $25 arcade credit to kick your friends’ butts at Mario Kart. Or get in the zone at a classic pinball machine or Pac-Man game— Bowlero’s arcades are old-school inspired with new and retro games. Sounds like a great night out to me!