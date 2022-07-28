Samsung Bespoke AI Washer and Dryer | Samsung

Hush the rattling around your old washer-dryer combo and listen to Samsung’s new deal. When you preorder the new Bespoke AI Washer and Dryer, you receive $500 in Samsung credit back. Order one, get $250 credit back. Nice! The Bespoke AI Washer and Dryer each have AI-powered sustainability features, like the AI Ecobubble that turns detergent into bubbles that are easily absorbed into fabric (cute). The washer also uses AI features to determine the soil level of clothes and tailors the wash cycle accordingly. Free installation, free haul away, and an extended warranty starting at $1 sweeten this combo. Preorder before product launch and wash your troubles away.