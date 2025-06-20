Spring is finally peeking through, and with it comes a solid excuse to get back outside. If you’re planning to make the most of warmer days, here’s an easy upgrade: the JBL Xtreme 4 is currently 21% off, dropping from $380 to $300. That’s a clean $80 saved before you even press play.

This isn’t a dainty little speaker that fits in your pocket. The JBL Xtreme 4 packs two woofers, dual drivers, and bass radiators that deliver full, punchy sound with enough depth to carry across a backyard or beach setup. It’s built to be heard, not just background noise.

The rugged design earns its keep with an IP67 rating, meaning dust, splashes, and even an accidental dunk won’t end the party. It’s sturdy without being a burden, weighing under five pounds and including a shoulder strap that makes hauling it around feel manageable.

Battery life stretches up to 24 hours, with an extra boost option when needed for additional hours. It can even charge your phone.