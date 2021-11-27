30% off All Meal Plans | Real Eats | GETREAL30



I’ve been using Real Eats on and off the last year, and boy has it been a game-changer for someone very busy. A review box came my way, and I’ve been in love pretty much since. There is something for everyone with plans ranging from fours meals a week to twelve. For the rest of the month, grab 30% off any plan you pick to start your journey through the tasty world of sous vide meals.

The company is located in upstate New York, so they have access to a ton of small farms, ensuring all the ingredients in each pack are fresh and use resources from independent farmers. You get peak seasonal veggies when you’re pulling right from the source. Everything arrives in adorably designed sous vide bags. Each meal takes three to six minutes to prepare, and y ou have the option to microwave if you’re in a hurry . For me, there is only a slight difference, and that’s boiling the bags is a tad more flavorful. This is especia lly accurate for potatoes or anything in that realm.

I loved all the meals I’d had, except the shrimp and grits, and that’s because I’m a snobby Charlestonian. I’m not much of a red meat eater, so when I forgot to select, and two steak options turned up, my dog was a happy boy for the week. I can say the salmon is excellent, as is the tofu. My current favorites in the rotation are the Shredded Chicken Fajitas and Chicken Tikka Masala. Once your meals arrive safely at your door, you’ll have a whole week to get through them. I recommend starting with a smaller plan to see how often you want them throughout the week. I go between the four and six plan.



This is an excellent way to get delicious healthy meals conveniently prepared and sent directly to you. Reduce waste, support small farms, and eat better. Wins all around. The code works for the rest of the year, December 31.