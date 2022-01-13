Pokémon Legends: Arceus | $55 | Amazon

I’m beyond excited for Pokémon Legends: Arceus and I’ve got the tattoo to prove it. Helmed by Game Freak, the franchise’s foray into open-world action RPG territory might be its most ambitious title in years—possibly decades. For a limited time, it’s also $5 off on Amazon, where it comes with a download code for an in-game bonus Garchomp kimono set. Unlike the previous mainline games in the series, you can explore its Hisui region in a full 3D enviornment, uninterrupted by arduous wild Pokémon encounters. Instead, you can capture Pokémon from the overworld using items you craft yourself. Or engage in battles with revamped mechanics to weaken the ‘mon first. Releasing on January 28, the choice is yours in Pokémon Legends: Arceus.