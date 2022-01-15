Pokémon Legends: Arceus | $45 | Daily Steals | Promo Code SBDSPKMN

I’m beyond excited for Pokémon Legends: Arceus and I’ve got the tattoo to prove it. Helmed by Game Freak, the franchise’s foray into open-world action RPG territory might be its most ambitious title in years—possibly decades. For a limited time, it’s also $15 off at Daily Steals using the promo code SBDSPKMN, where it comes with a download code for an in-game bonus Garchomp kimono set. Unlike the previous mainline games in the series, you can explore its Hisui region in a full 3D enviornment, uninterrupted by arduous wild Pokémon encounters. Instead, you’ll capture Pokémon from the overworld using items you craft yourself. Or engage in battles with revamped mechanics to weaken the ‘mon first. Releasing on January 28, the choice is yours in Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

G/O Media may get a commission Save $15 Pokémon Legends: Arceus Complete the world's first Pokédex

Unlike the previous mainline games in the series, you can explore its Hisui region in a full 3D enviornment, uninterrupted by arduous wild Pokémon encounters. Buy for $45 at Daily Steals

This story was originally published by Gabe Carey on 01/12/2021 and updated with new information on 01/15/2022.