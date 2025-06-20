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Festival Season Is Back—Here’s How to Enjoy Every Set, Stay Comfortable, and Keep Costs Down

Pack reusable essentials, skip overpriced vendors, and invest in gear that keeps you comfortable all weekend—and beyond.

ByJoe Tilleli
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Music festival season is back, and there’s nothing like the energy of live sets, late nights, and camping out with friends. But the costs can add up fast—unless you plan ahead with the right gear. Investing in reusable, multi-purpose items like quality earplugs, portable fans, and reliable footwear keeps you comfortable without constant re-buying.

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Bringing your own essentials also helps you dodge overpriced vendors. A compact charger, simple cooking setup, and durable basics like good socks and sunscreen can cover your needs all weekend. With a smart setup, your festival gear becomes a one-time investment you can use again and again.

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Loop Earplugs

With their acoustic-filter design, Loop Experience Earplugs reduce noise levels without muffling sound quality, making them ideal for loud festival sets. Their comfortable, reusable build allows you to wear them all day without sacrificing the music experience.

Shop Loop Earplugs


Shark ChillPill Personal Fan

Built for portability and strong airflow, the Shark ChillPill helps you stay cool in packed crowds and intense heat. Its rechargeable design makes it easy to rely on throughout long festival days.

See at Amazon


Jisulife 3-in-1 Handheld Portable Fan

The Jisulife 3-in-1 handheld portable fan works as a fan, flashlight, and backup power source. This versatility makes it especially useful from dealing with daytime heat to late-night navigation.

See at Amazon


Anker Nano Portable Charger

Keeping your devices powered is essential, and Anker Nano portable charger delivers fast 45W charging in a compact size. It's easy to carry and ensures your phone stays alive for photos, maps, and communication.

See at Amazon


Crazy Creek Adjustable Camping Chair

For downtime between sets, Crazy Creek's adjustable camping chair provides lightweight, supportive seating wherever you need it. Its durable, water-resistant construction makes it well-suited for outdoor festival grounds.

See at Amazon


Adidas Runfalcon 5 Running Shoes

Designed for all-day movement, Adidas Runfalcon 5 running shoes offer cushioning and grip for long stretches of walking and dancing. Their breathable build helps keep your feet comfortable in crowded, high-energy settings.

See at Adidas


Chaco Adjustable Strap Sandal

When breathability and durability matter, Chaco Z/1 Classic adjustable strap sandal delivers with adjustable straps and rugged traction. They're ideal for navigating everything from dry fields to muddy festival terrain.

See at Chacos


Bombas Ankle Socks

A good pair of socks can make a huge difference, and Bombas ankle socks provide cushioning and moisture control to prevent blisters. They're built for comfort during long days on your feet.

See at Bombas


Eddie Bauer Moisture Control Socks

Hot weather calls for breathable gear, and these Eddie Bauer socks help keep feet dry with moisture-wicking fabric. Their durability makes them a reliable option for multi-day festivals.

See at Amazon


Supergoop! Unseen Sunscreen

For lightweight, invisible protection, Supergoop! unseen sunscreen SPF 40 blends seamlessly into the skin without a greasy feel. It's perfect for staying protected during hours of sun exposure.

See at Amazon


Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Dry-Touch Sunscreen

Long days outdoors require dependable coverage, and Neutrogena sunscreen SPF 55 offers high SPF with a non-shiny finish. Its fast-absorbing formula keeps your skin comfortable in the heat.

See at Amazon


Cascade Classic Camp Stove

At a campsite, having a reliable cooking setup like the Coleman Cascade Classic camp stove makes a big difference. Its two-burner design allows you to prepare full meals throughout the festival weekend.

See at REI


Jetboil Flash 1.0 L Fast Boil System

Quick and efficient, the Jetboil flash 1.0L fast boil system is built for rapidly boiling water for coffee or instant meals. Its compact system is easy to pack and perfect for festival camping.

See at REI


Primo Water Portable Water Dispenser White

Staying hydrated is easier with tools like the Primo portable water dispenser, which lets you pump water from large bottles with minimal effort. It's a convenient solution for campsite use and reduces reliance on single-use plastics.

See at Target


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