The BISSELL Little Green has earned its reputation by doing its job extremely well. It handles the kinds of messes that don’t justify dragging out a full-size carpet cleaner. Built for spot cleaning, this compact machine is right at home on carpets, upholstery, stairs, and even inside your car. For everyday spills and surprises, it's far more practical than wrestling with bulky equipment.

Its spray-and-suction system works in a single pass to loosen and lift stains before they settle in for the long haul. Food spills, muddy footprints, and pet accidents are all fair game. In homes where something is always getting knocked over or tracked in, having a cleaner that’s ready to go can save both time and patience.

It’s lightweight, easy to carry, and small enough to store without playing storage-unit Tetris. Controls are straightforward, so cleanup stays quick instead of turning into a drawn-out task.

At the moment, it’s also a bit easier on the wallet. The price has dropped by 25%, bringing it from $130 down to $100—a modest but welcome discount for a tool that tends to get regular use.