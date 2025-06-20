A reliable Wi-Fi network is just as necessary as basic utilities like electricity. We all need a connection that can keep up with streaming, video calls, smart devices, and even cloud gaming. When that connection fails, you get endlessly buffering movies or calls dropping mid-conversation.

The solution? A mesh Wi-Fi system. Unlike a traditional router that struggles to blanket your entire home with a strong signal, mesh networks use multiple units strategically placed around your space. These units work together to create a seamless, unified connection that won’t drop out in the back rooms or corners of your house.

Right now, there’s a solid deal on a three-pack of Eero 7 mesh Wi-Fi routers. Originally priced at $350, you can grab the set for just $290. At $97 per unit, it’s a no-brainer for anyone looking to upgrade.

The Eero 7 covers up to 6,000 square feet across the three units, with each node managing 2,000 square feet. Got a large home? Just add more nodes without sacrificing performance. With Wi-Fi 7 support and speeds of up to 2.5Gbps, your entire household can stream 4K content or game without lag or buffering. And, for those who still swear by wired connections, the system has six Ethernet ports to support devices like gaming consoles or desktop PCs.

The setup process is a breeze with the Eero app, guiding you step-by-step to optimize your home’s coverage.