30% off Sdara Skincare | Amazon



Isn’t it time you started pampering your skin? I like to be lazy when it comes to doing anything at all for my self-care routine. But a great serum is something you can easily add to your morning skincare ritual, as is the cooling, relaxing feeling of a roller across your face when you wake up. With 30% off Sdara Skincare items at Amazon, you can do that easily, especially with these specific products on sale.

This Sdara Skincare Vitamin C Serum is a great way to brighten your face and give it some elasticity. It’s just $11 at Amazon right now, which is a great deal given that it’s normally $16. You can apply it with your fingers after washing your face and before you use any moisturizer for the day. It’ll definitely give you a plumping effect. That’ll be double the case when used with a roller, which coincidentally is on sale as well.

If you’ve never used a roller before, you’re in for a treat. The Sdara Rose Quartz Roller is just $10, down from $14. Trust me when I say you should pop it into the fridge and roll in the vitamin C serum for a luxe, feel-good treat. You’ll get depuffing effects, and your face will feel amazingly cool. Plus, your skin will absorb the serum much more effectively. You’re welcome.