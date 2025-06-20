End Monthly Payments for PDF Software With This StackSocial Deal

For a file format as indispensable as the PDF, getting the right software to properly use and edit it is ridiculously hard to get. Sure, there's that one company that seems to have cornered the market on PDF software — which sort of makes sense since they actually invented the PDF — but their options are either not-great freeware or a subscription model that you just cannot seem to escape from.

PDFToolKit is an AI-powered browser tool that lets you edit, convert, modify, and sign PDF files, along with numerous other features and tools, and it's yours for life with a one-time $79 purchase now at StackSocial.

PDFToolKit is browser-based, but does all its work locally so you don't have to upload any files. It has a full suite of tools that allow you to edit a PDF's text and images, adjust fonts, combine or split files, convert between PDF and Word, PowerPoint, JPEG and other file types, and it works on any modern web browser across Windows and Mac. Best of all, it's a one-and-done purchase — just $79 for lifetime access, with no monthly renewal fees. Fast and easy to use, PDFToolKit is available now at StackSocial and ready to end your monthly subscription renewals for good.