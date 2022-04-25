Summer Love Sale | Ella Paradis | Use Code ELLALOVE



The wonderful folks at Ella Paradis has forty items included in its Summer Love Sale. This is special because it is sitewide and you’ll use the code ELLALOVE at checkout.

One of the best items to gift (even to yourself) is the Horoscope Pleasure Ritual box. I actually was gifted this for my birthday last year and can vouch. Aside from a beautiful gemstone necklace that corresponds to your zodiac sign, you get a clitoral balm that smells amazing and is inspired by whatever element you are. It’s a full experience. Tingling and titillating, it notches everything up. But the real winner is the finger vibe that’s become a travel favorite. You or your partner can use it easily. This bullet ring fits snuggly on the finger to give an extra boost to the zig-zags. There are ten vibe settings, and the silicone is very soft. It comes with batteries, so no worries. But if you need more, the LR44 type is pretty easy to find. You know what else is easy to find with this, your clit. Help a partner out! Everyone is a winner here.

Better Love’s Rose Vibe is pretty, powerful, and worth every penny, just like you. A best-seller and fan favorite, this TikTok viral vibe is all about self-love. Engage in some good old-fashioned positive vibes with zero regrets. Take the time to make sure your needs are met as the sunlight is out longer. You deserve to shine too. I actually keep this one on my shelf of novelty toys because it’s adorable. Expect about an hour of playtime, but it’s easy to charge up and approved for watersports. There are ten vibe modes, and it’s user-friendly for sensitive skin.

