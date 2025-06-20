Slow internet feels especially offensive in 2026. Buffering videos and dead zones around the house are annoying and break the expectation that everything should work instantly. A mesh system like the TP-Link Deco BE7 Pro Mesh Wi-Fi 7 System is designed to fix exactly that, and current discounts make it easier to justify the upgrade.

A single unit drops from $200 to $170 with a 15% discount. The better value comes from bundles: two units fall from $350 to $269 (23% off), while three units get a hefty 35% cut, landing at $324 instead of $500. There’s also an outdoor version with IP65 protection, heavily discounted from $300 to just $165.

Performance matches the hype. Wi-Fi 7 delivers speeds up to twice as fast as Wi-Fi 6E, with tri-band output reaching beyond 10 Gbps combined. Up to 200 devices can stay connected without fighting for bandwidth, and a 320MHz channel helps prioritize demanding tasks like 4K streaming and online gaming.

Coverage scales nicely too—3,000 square feet with one unit, up to 7,600 with three—making dead zones far less likely to stick around.

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