Our culture has been plagued by fast fashion made from cheap materials that can barely handle a single wash. Men, you need better structured apparel that's built to endure and looks better and better over time. Pretty much all the menswear at Huckberry is both durable and stylish, and the site has a wide range of clothing, gear, and accessories for all four seasons. We've rounded up some of our favorites.

New Balance 574 Sneakers A timeless everyday sneaker that blends retro style with modern comfort, the 574s are built for whatever your day throws at you. With a cushioned midsole and durable upper, it’s equally suited for at home, on city streets, or running weekend errands.

Flint and Tinder Classic Chore Coat This chore coat delivers that classic workwear look with rugged construction and clean lines. It’s tough enough for daily wear but tailored just enough to keep things looking sharp, making it an easy layering piece year-round.

Flint and Tinder Stretch Selvedge Denim These jeans combine premium selvedge denim with a bit of stretch, so you get that raw denim look without the stiff break-in period. The classic fit keeps things versatile—easy to dress up or down depending on the day.

Flint and Tinder Flannel-Lined Waxed Trucker A cold-weather upgrade to the iconic trucker jacket, this one features a waxed canvas shell for weather resistance and a cozy flannel lining for warmth. It’s built to take on wind and light rain while still looking effortlessly cool. This also happens to be the same waxed jacket Pedro Pascal can be seen sporting for his role as Joel Miller in HBO's adaptation of The Last of Us.

Flint and Tinder Waxed Mill Jacket This jacket leans into heritage style with a waxed finish that ages beautifully over time. It’s lightweight but protective, making it a solid grab-and-go option for unpredictable weather and transitional seasons.

Huckberry Short Roll Beanie A no-fuss beanie with a shorter profile, this one is all about simple, everyday wearability. It’s warm, comfortable, and easy to pair with just about any outfit when the temperature dips.

Taylor Stitch The Carnegie Corduroy Pant These corduroy pants strike a nice balance between relaxed comfort and refined style. With soft fabric and a tailored fit, they’re an easy way to add texture to your wardrobe without sacrificing versatility.