Nightstand clutter has a way of sneaking up on you. Between an iPhone, AirPods, and an Apple Watch, the tangle of cables has gotten a little out of hand. There’s a simple fix, though—and it doesn’t involve crawling behind furniture every night. Anker’s 3-in-1 MagSafe charging stand offers a much cleaner solution—and right now, it’s easier to justify thanks to a 30% discount that drops the price from $230 to $160, saving you $70.

Built for newer Apple devices, this stand wirelessly charges your iPhone, AirPods, and Apple Watch all at once. Each device gets its own dedicated spot. Compatibility is straightforward: iPhone 12 and newer models work, along with recent AirPods and Apple Watch versions that support wireless charging.

The charger delivers up to 25W, pushing an iPhone 17 Pro to 50% in just 22 minutes—impressive for a wireless setup. Overnight charging works just as well, with everything ready to go by morning.

A built-in display shows charging status and doubles as a clock, great for keeping on a nightstand. Anker also includes its ActiveShield safety system, monitoring temperature constantly to prevent overheating.