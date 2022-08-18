Two for $40 | Crocs

The It Girls want them, the cool moms wear them: they’re Crocs, and you can get two for $40 today, plus an extra 20% off clearance. This sale runs until the end of the month, but it’s probably best to hop on these deals while the favorites are still in stock—like the Platform Croc, and its function-meets-form silhouette. I can imagine a world where one would purchase a clog and a sandal in Crocs’ new neutral color, unobtrusive and on-trend. Or, take an extra 20% off this on-trend tie dye clog too, for an accent piece to an otherwise plain outfit. However you style ‘em, be sure to use EXTRA20 for an extra 20% off clearance at checkout.

