Cool Down With This Levoit Tower Fan For Under $60 at Amazon

If you want a fan that cools a room without taking up much space or adding a lot of noise, the Levoit Tower Fan might be exactly what you're looking for. Don't just sit there miserable in your hot home this summer, and grab one while you still can since it's on sale.

This is a 36-inch bladeless-style tower fan with 90-degree oscillation, a remote, multiple modes and speeds, and a slim profile that works well in bedrooms, home offices, and living spaces.

It runs super quiet, and it's designed to run as low as 28 decibels, which makes it a great pick for sleep, work, or any room where constant fan noise gets annoying fast. There's also enough airflow to feel more substantial than its size might suggest.

The design is built around a 25-foot-per-second wind speed, strong airflow, and wide oscillation, so it can cool a larger part of the room instead of just pushing air in one narrow direction. If you want something that helps with overall room comfort rather than just blasting one corner, that matters.

It has 5 speeds and 4 modes, including normal, turbo, advanced sleep, and auto. That means you can use it differently depending on the room and time of day, whether you want a stronger burst of airflow in the afternoon or something softer at night.

If you're more than ready to keep cool this summer, snag a Levoit fan of your own.