Spending all your time cleaning up after your pets? You might need a better vacuum that can keep up. If you want one that's lightweight and easy to maneuver, for instance, the Shark Pet Cordless Vacuum is an excellent choice. And best of all, you can save big on it right now at Amazon. It's 50% off, so you can score a great vacuum for less: just $149, down from its normal price of $299.99.

This vacuum has a lightweight cordless design, LED headlights, a removable handheld vacuum, and additional tools. That includes a crevice tool and pet multi-tool. That makes it better suited for cleaning upholstered furniture, tighter corners, and the kinds of places where pet hair tends to collect. If you have a dog or cat, you'll be able to get to it no matter where it settles.

It even converts into a handheld unit, which makes it easier to clean stairs, car interiors, cushions, and above-floor surfaces without needing a second machine. The LED headlights are another nice touch because they help reveal dust and debris in darker corners and under furniture.

Battery life is decent for routine cleaning too. You get up to 40 minutes of runtime, which is enough for a lot of day-to-day vacuuming, especially if you're focusing on high-traffic areas rather than doing a full deep clean. It has an XL dust cup, which helps cut down on how often you need to stop and empty it.

If you're ready to get more cleaning done and rid your home of pet hair, don't miss this 50% off sale. You'll be happy to offload some of the stress from cleaning up after your furry friends.