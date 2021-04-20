Chase Away the Everyday Scaries With These Top CBD Picks From Sunday Scaries Just in Time for 4/20

Top Product: Unicorn Jerky | $15 | Sunday Scaries
This year got off to a rough start. I mean, we had a freaking insurrection, and that was just in January. But we’re into spring, more and more people are getting vaccinated, things are starting to open up more, and there’s finally a light at the end of the tunnel.
Still, we’re still trying to get through to summer, and that comes with a lot of extra day-to-day stress as some of us wrap up our school semesters, plan summer vacations, or are just trying to make it to Friday at work. One way to relieve that stress? Some top CBD products from our friends over at Sunday Scaries!
Don’t let the name fool you: These CBD products are great any day of the week. We’ll walk you through the top picks below!
Best for Those New to CBD: CBD Gummies for Chillin’
Sunday Scaries CBD Gummies for Chillin | $23 | Sunday Scaries
Sunday Scaries has a variety of CBD gummy types which, according to their site, are ideal for...
Accepting your questionable weekend decisions
Handling your micromanaging boss
Dealing with a crying baby on a plane
Saying ‘whatever’ to a parking ticket
Realizing not everyone is vacationing all the time on social media
I mean, those all sound like things that a lot of us would like to chill out about, so why not give their classic CBD gummies a try? Just two or three gummies (try both ways and see how your body responds!) will have you feeling a bit more chilled out as you take on whatever challenges come your way the rest of the day.
Best for Vegans: Vegan AF Sour CBD Gummies
Sunday Scaries Vegan AF Sour CBD Gummies | $20 | Sunday Scaries
If you’re vegan have vegan friends who are stressed TF out you should snag some of these Vegan AF Sour CBD gummies. These sour gummies have the powdery sour coating we’ve come to expect from sour gummy-type things but also have vitamin B12 and D3, as well as 10 mg of CBD per gummy.
So, you can get a little immune boost and mood boost in one go, with a product that didn’t harm any animals to make. Give ‘em a go!
I feel like I can kind of taste the hemp or maybe vitamin aftertaste with these gummies, but I quite like the sour flavors and I think they’re pretty good— especially considering they’re vegan! I love a couple of these gummies as a little afternoon treat while I take a break from work to evaluate where I’m at for the day. It’s important to take a moment to breathe and de-stress whenever you can get it, and I’ll take a gummy break as an excuse anytime.
Best for Those Who Need to Chill Before Bed: CBD Oil Tincture
Sunday Scaries CBD Tincture | $55 | Sunday Scaries
If you’re looking for a way to easily add CBD into any part of your routine, look no further than Sunday Scaries CBD tincture.
This stuff is especially handy for calming racing thoughts before bed. Add about 1/3 of a dropper full to your water, tea, or any other drink— or just drink it down plain. I think it actually tastes good enough to drop it straight on your tongue, just like the gentleman in the photo above.
This tincture does have a sweet taste and an oily texture— you’ll definitely see it in your drink. But it doesn’t taste bad at all in morning coffee or added to a soda, so this tincture is a super-easy way to bring CBD into any lifestyle.
Best CBD That You’ll Have to Hide From Children: Unicorn Jerky
Sunday Scaries Unicorn Jerky CBD Candy | $15 | Sunday Scaries
If you haven’t tried Sunday Scaries Unicorn Jerky CBD you need to remedy that ASAP— seriously this stuff is so good. Each pack has 10 brightly colored strips of 10mg CBD containing sweet candy jerky.
You’re just going to want to keep it out of sight of children— this stuff looks and tastes like regular candy! It’s hard to stop at just one. It doesn’t have any THC as I’ve mentioned, so it’s not as if it’s going to make anyone high accidentally. But, it’s still a good idea to keep CBD out of the hands of the little ones.
Best for Strawberry and Morning Lovers: Bra Bearies
Sunday Scaries Bra Bearies CBD Gummies | $20 | Sunday Scaries
If you’re a strawberry flavor fan like me or if you just like pink things, you gotta check out these Bra Bearies CBD gummies.
As an added bonus, Sunday Scaries will donate $2 from every purchase of Bra Bearies to The Pink Agenda to support breast cancer research— so this is a way to show your love for those impacted by this life-threatening disease as well.
Plus, Bra Bearies are specifically designed for morning use, so they have 10mg of CBD and 10mg of Vitamin C to start your day right!
The Best of Both Worlds: Side Piece CBD Bundle
Side Piece Bundle CBD Gummies + Tincture | $43 | Sunday Scaries
Hey, sometimes you gotta be able to switch up your style or routine. The Side Piece bundle gives you the best of both worlds to switch it up. You’ll get a discounted rate on a bottle of gummies and a bottle of tincture so you can add CBD to your day however you want!
Best for Constant Worriers: Everyday Scaries CBD Gummies + Hat
Everyday Scaries CBD Gummies with Vitamins + Hat | $49 | Sunday Scaries
Sometimes you just need to hear it: Everything is going to be ok. Be reminded that you can handle everyday challenges with this bundle which includes an Everyday Scaries hat that features a little gummy holding a surfboard to represent the partnership between Everyday California and Sunday Scaries. Plus, you get a bottle of 20 CBD gummies!
Sunday Scaries advises: “Take 2-3 CBD gummies anytime you are feeling agitated or on edge from everyday frustrations.”
Best for Those Who Want it All: Ultimate Rando CBD Bundle
Sunday Scaries Ultimate Rando CBD Bundle | $74 | Sunday Scaries
Normally $129 separately, get the tincture, regular gummies, and some vegan sour gummies for just $92 when you buy the Ultimate Rando CBD Bundle.
This way, you can try everything— why not treat yourself to a dropper full or a gummy every once in a while to take the edge off?
Want to check out all of Sunday Scaries products? Give them a browse right here and have a happy 4/20!