Pre-Order The Wild Unknown Pocket Tarot | $13 | Amazon



Happy Hunter’s Moon, my witchy friends. What better way to celebrate the spookiest time of year than with a pocket tarot set? This one from Kim Krans is a portable version of her bestselling deck. Pre-Order The Wild Unknown Pocket Tarot now and save 28%. You should receive it on October 26, so it will arrive well before All Hallow’s Eve. Her beautiful and haunting art is displayed on each of the seventy-eight cards. You will also receive a comprehensive and easy-to-understand guidebook. Learn new pulls, and don’t be intimidated on how to read for you or your pals. The eco-friendly tin keeps them safe while you are on the move. It’s a little different than the traditional set you might be familiar with but no less connective. I’ve had this deck in my purse and love doing impromptu sessions. Bring the magic wherever you go. Happy fortunes to you all.