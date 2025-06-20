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Toys & Board Games

Catch 'Em All at Target: The Pokémon x Target Collection Lands May 2

I like to think Pikachu would sport a tiny version of the crossbody bag.

ByBrittany Vincent
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Gotta grab 'em all — and fast. Starting May 2, Target is rolling out its exclusive Pokémon x Target collection, a limited-run lineup of apparel, accessories, tech, and more around the world's most beloved pocket monsters.

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Pokémon x Target | Target

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Whether you grew up battling on a Game Boy, you're raising a new generation of Trainers, or you just can't resist a Jigglypuff on anything, this drop spans something for every kind of Pokémon fan. While there are tons of goodies to choose from, we've gathered a few of our picks here for you so you can go ahead and get your shop on early.

Adventure Crossbody Bag | $25 | Target

This bag is the kind of piece that works whether you're heading to a convention or just running to the store. It's Pokémon-themed enough to be a statement, and functional enough to actually use every day. And it's got a shout-out to the original Pokémon Game Boy games, too.

Buy at Target

Wireless Keyboard | $40 | Target

For the work-from-home Trainers, this Wireless Keyboard brings some playful personality to an otherwise boring desk setup without sacrificing the clean, minimal look you're looking for as a work professional...or a kid at heart. Either way.

Buy at Target

Jigglypuff Tumbler | $7 | Target

The collectible drinkware is where things get really fun, though. The Jigglypuff 20oz Tumbler is an instant grab for fans, and there's a whole range of character cups worth scrolling through. We'll be making sure we get our favorite Pokémon.

Buy at Target

Be sure you don't miss this collab, with affordable Pokémon picks for just about everyone!

Buy at Target


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