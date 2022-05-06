Getting to cover an array of products is certainly a highlight of this job. Companies courting me to review their knickknacks is definitely an interesting part of it. As the items to test roll in each month, it lands on me to feature the best of the best of that week. That’s where Cartworthy comes in. I’ve used all these products, so you know which is worth your valuable dollars.



Silk linens are so crucial for so many reasons. They are kinder to your face, hair, and overall well-being for a good night’s rest. The Essentials Set from Good Side arrived in beautiful packing, accompanied by cute stickers. Very 90s. If this isn’t the perfect gift for a slumber party or bridal shower I don’t know what is. The sets come in 6 colors in a wide range of hues. I myself am a green girl who opted for sage.

Advertisement

This kit has a pillowcase, sleep mask, and classic scrunchie all made from 100% Mulberry silk. And they are, oh so plush. I’m utilizing the scrunchie right now to tame a curly mess into a bun. Silk helps keep hair damage to a minimum with less pulling. It can cut the spread of bacteria saving a fair complexion. And it aids in reducing wrinkles so your face isn’t stretched while you sleep. Each has a sandwash finish leaving them soft with a matte look and feel.

G/O Media may get a commission 6 color options! The Essentials Set Pro Tip: Use a PH neutral detergent for longevity.

Three-set collection of silk bedroom staples offers triple the beauty benefits, triple the softness and triple the fun. Buy for $139 at Good Side

Finding products that you can toss in your bag, car, or pocket that anyone can use is special. We Are Fluide’s Universal Balm is that product. I have a pal who never has chapstick and is always asking me when we are out. This balm was stolen away after he used it the second time. I have since bought another and I think everyone should have a tube. Instantly it cures even the dryest of patches on lips, hands, and everywhere else. It’s made with squalane which helps add moisture back and protects against future damage. Shea butter soothes and nourishes keeping everything soft and supple. The Universal Balm is clean and vegan. It truly leaves your lips shiny and happy.

Advertisement

I’m trying to get away from my afternoon cup of coffee. A VitaCup variety box appeared as a welcome solution. They were all delicious and did the trick but the Green Tea pods stood out. Green Tea is full of vitamins and antioxidants and can help with a number of things including mood and productivity. I definitely need help with those at around 2 every afternoon.

VitaCup’s teas are full-flavored, robust, and so tasty. I also love that its pods are 100% recyclable and made from recyclable materials. They are designed to fit nearly all single-service Keurig K-Cup brewers. But if you don’t have one it’s now available in single-serve packets to mix with hot water.

Advertisement

I was a lucky bunny who got sent this Astral Radiance Booster Box. I am a collector of the cards and decided it was a good idea to finally organize them thanks to this massive set. I got cozy to settle in and open every pack. This box has 3 brand-new Radiants, 7 VSTARs, 19 Pokémon Vs, and 2 Pokémon VMAXs. And a ton of other ones you’ll just have to buy to see. All brilliant. But for me, it’s all about the art.

Advertisement

I don’t play much anymore so finding my favorite pokemon and admiring the fantastic designs is my goal. Anytime I get Yuka Morii cards it’s worth the hours of opening packs. If you grab this box, it will be a commitment to open each pack, but some real gems are possible. Catch ‘em all as they say.

This is a pre-order and will be shipped on May 27.

G/O Media may get a commission Pre-order Pokémon TCG: Astral Radiance Booster Box Releasing on May 27!

Over 180 cards plus more than 20 trainer cards. Buy for $140 at Best Buy

Advertisement

I’ve been needing a new robe and the wonderful folks of California Cowboy literally got me covered. It’s not just a stunning design made from sustainably-sourced cotton with a soft terry cloth lining, there’s more. The La Sirena is a very fun robe for a poolside party or hotel room soiree. It’s got a sunglasses loop so your coolest shades to easy to grab while you lounge. La Sirena really thought this design out. It features a water-resistant hydrophobic zipper so phones and anything else are protected. You get a bottle opener, conversation cards, and a collapsible koozie. There is a pocket that was made to specifically fit a bottle of champagne. Do you see why this is a party robe now? You need this for your next vacation.

Advertisement

G/O Media may get a commission vacay essential La Sirena Garibaldi Fish Dusty Rose Robe Includes a bottle opener and collapsible koozie!

Terry cloth lining is soft, breathable, and more absorbent. Buy for $148 at Huckberry

Things I’m Just Excited About...

Advertisement

If you are looking for an incredibly thoughtful gift to give Tali Sari’s custom map necklace is tops. The process is seamless and they help you every step of the way, giving updates on both the process and what it looks like. It arrived much sooner than they had estimated as well.

Each piece comes with an authentification card personally signed by Talia. You also get a mini-map card of the location you selected. I set my address to that of Fenway Park, I even got to do a heart on the exact spot. But it doesn’t have to be a necklace. It can also be a ring, broch, earrings, and even a tie clip. Pick from palladium-silver-plated brass or 24K gold-plated brass, both with a matte finish. The necklaces run around $150 but it’s a truly unique piece. It’s a beautiful gesture to always remind someone of a special place or time you’ve shared.