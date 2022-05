Getting to cover an array of products is certainly a highlight of this job. Companies courting me to review their knickknacks is definitely an interesting part of it. As the items to test roll in each month, it lands on me to feature the best of the best of that week. That’s where Cartworthy comes in. I’ve used all these products, so you know which is worth your valuable dollars.



Time to for a new water bottle. I was sent this very sturdy and functional one from BrüMate just in time for hiking seas on . The ReHydration Bottle is not only sizeable but built to keep anything and everything frosty. This is due to the very scientific BevGuard Tech that keeps your bevys ice-cold for up to a full day. I had a half bottle of wine I wanted to keep a little more preserved so I poured it into my new BrüMate. It was then taken on an outdoor excursion and stayed cold for the whole afternoon. The optional screw-on lid was secure and kept the Rosé safely inside while in transit. There is also an easy-carry loop so this is an excellent bottle to take to the gym or work. It comes in eight colors to fit all vibes and styles.

I have a habit of reaching for a Red Bull when I start to dip in energy. I was glad to see a variety box of Pocket Latte arrive last week as a new alternative . After trying a few of them I can say, these definitely put a pep in my step . Cream + Sugar stood out very quickly and became my favorite. These little squares were rich but not overwhelming but also creamy. Super flavorful, which makes sense since they were crafted with medium-roast 100% Arabica coffee. Pocket Latte is also an AAPI company founded by a mother-son duo . They dedicated their business to making everything with real ingredients. And that’s probably why the squares work so well, fueled by real caffeine from real coffee.

Sometimes I am genuinely blown away by items I get sent. A stunningly framed photo of Brigitte Bardot arrived just as I was decorating my living room. All these prints from Sonic Editions are handled with care and are top-quality Giclée prints reproduced on Fuji Crystal Archive Paper. There is a very diverse and detailed collection to comb through and find what speaks to you: Sinatra to Muhammad Ali to palm trees to the Italian coast. All decades and all corners of the world are covered. If you want your pic mounted and framed a professional can do that for you too . These limited-edition pictures range from 50 to 495 and are individually numbered with the photographer’s name and a story of the image. Prices start at just $89 for mounted and $149 for framed prints. This is a beautiful and thoughtful gift to give someone special.

Those fun summer storms are fast approaching and you need to get prepared. Weatherman’s Travel Umbrella is back in stock and just what you need. I’ve had mine for over a year and can’t imagine life without it. After going through a million drug store umbrellas I was so happy to have one that could withstand not only drizzle but a monsoon-esque thunderstorm. It’s compact and fits easily in a purse, backpack, or tote bag. Its frame is constructed with fiberglass and can handle winds up to 45 mph. W eatherman is named such because it was developed by an actual meteorologist, Rick Reichmuth. You get a lifetime guaranteed but I promise you won’t need another umbrella .

I’m always up for trying new skincare items, especially when they sparkle. This luminescent jelly cleanser from Yuni was too pretty to pass up. It’s been an amazing makeup remover at night and a revitalizer in the morning. My face hasn’t felt this refreshed or smooth in a bit. Even with the s ea l avender, r ice b ran, and h oneysuckle ingredients, there is no discernable scent. A fter just a minute and a very small amount, I could feel and see the difference . Silky skin and hydrated pores . This is great for all skin types, even with my oil t-zone.

Silk linens are so crucial for so many reasons. They are kinder to your face, hair, and overall well-being for a good night’s rest. The Essentials Set from Good Side arrived in beautiful packing, accompanied by cute stickers. Very 90s. If this isn’t the perfect gift for a slumber party or bridal shower I don’t know what is. The sets come in 6 colors in a wide range of hues. I myself am a green girl who opted for sage.

This kit has a pillowcase, sleep mask, and classic scrunchie all made from 100% Mulberry silk. And they are, oh so plush. I’m utilizing the scrunchie right now to tame a curly mess into a bun. Silk helps keep hair damage to a minimum with less pulling. It can cut the spread of bacteria saving a fair complexion. And it aids in reducing wrinkles so your face isn’t stretched while you sleep. Each has a sandwash finish leaving them soft with a matte look and feel.

Finding products that you can toss in your bag, car, or pocket that anyone can use is special. We Are Fluide’s Universal Balm is that product. I have a pal who never has chapstick and is always asking me when we are out. This balm was stolen away after he used it the second time. I have since bought another and I think everyone should have a tube. Instantly it cures even the dryest of patches on lips, hands, and everywhere else. It’s made with squalane which helps add moisture back and protects against future damage. Shea butter soothes and nourishes keeping everything soft and supple. The Universal Balm is clean and vegan. It truly leaves your lips shiny and happy.

I’m trying to get away from my afternoon cup of coffee. A VitaCup variety box appeared as a welcome solution. They were all delicious and did the trick but the Green Tea pods stood out. Green Tea is full of vitamins and antioxidants and can help with a number of things including mood and productivity. I definitely need help with those at around 2 every afternoon.

VitaCup’s teas are full-flavored, robust, and so tasty. I also love that its pods are 100% recyclable and made from recyclable materials. They are designed to fit nearly all single-service Keurig K-Cup brewers. But if you don’t have one it’s now available in single-serve packets to mix with hot water.

I was a lucky bunny who got sent this Astral Radiance Booster Box. I am a collector of the cards and decided it was a good idea to finally organize them thanks to this massive set. I got cozy to settle in and open every pack. This box has 3 brand-new Radiants, 7 VSTARs, 19 Pokémon Vs, and 2 Pokémon VMAXs. And a ton of other ones you’ll just have to buy to see. All brilliant. But for me, it’s all about the art.

I don’t play much anymore so finding my favorite pokemon and admiring the fantastic designs is my goal. Anytime I get Yuka Morii cards it’s worth the hours of opening packs. If you grab this box, it will be a commitment to open each pack, but some real gems are possible. Catch ‘em all as they say.

This is a pre-order and will be shipped on May 27.

I’ve been needing a new robe and the wonderful folks of California Cowboy literally got me covered. It’s not just a stunning design made from sustainably-sourced cotton with a soft terry cloth lining, there’s more. The La Sirena is a very fun robe for a poolside party or hotel room soiree. It’s got a sunglasses loop so your coolest shades to easy to grab while you lounge. California Cowboy really thought this design out. It features a water-resistant hydrophobic zipper so phones and anything else are protected. You get a bottle opener, conversation cards, and a collapsible koozie. There is a pocket that was made to specifically fit a bottle of champagne. Do you see why this is a party robe now? You need this for your next vacation.

Things I’m Just Excited About...

Don’t stress with Mercury in Re trograde. Take a deep breath, give everyone the benefit of the doubt and focus on yourself. Spirit Daughters have a few things to help you get through the season. The Manifestation Cards are a good place to start. Whether you are familiar with tarot or not, this 52 c ard set comes with an in-depth booklet to guide you. Each card has a mantra and a corresponding practice that guides your mind and soul . These beautiful cards can even be reminders to help you be more present. The booklet will help focus your intentions and energy. A nd who doesn’t need a little help with that from time to time?