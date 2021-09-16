100PCS One Stack 100 Prop Money | $8 | Amazon

Ever want to roll around in a bunch of money but don’t have the cash to front it? Well now you only need $8 to make your dream come true. Get some prop money like they use in the movies to m ake yourself looks cool on TikTok or Instagram. Fill a briefcase with it and meet you friend in t he desert for some sort of shady exchange. I don’t care. It’s your fake money. Just don’t try to buy anything with it for real . Seriously. The law is like super against that.

Photoshop even made it difficult for me to add our white background watermark behind the image.

I t thought I was trying to make counterfeit bills. So please. J ust treat them as toys and not legal tender.

