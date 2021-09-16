100PCS One Stack 100 Prop Money | $8 | Amazon
Ever want to roll around in a bunch of money but don’t have the cash to front it? Well now you only need $8 to make your dream come true. Get some prop money like they use in the movies to make yourself looks cool on TikTok or Instagram. Fill a briefcase with it and meet you friend in the desert for some sort of shady exchange. I don’t care. It’s your fake money. Just don’t try to buy anything with it for real. Seriously. The law is like super against that.
Photoshop even made it difficult for me to add our white background watermark behind the image.
It thought I was trying to make counterfeit bills. So please. Just treat them as toys and not legal tender.