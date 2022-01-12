Golabs Portable Power Station | $240 | Amazon

You know how when you go stay with your mother-in-law in rural Iowa, there don’t seem to be any power outlets anywhere, and you realize you have like three or four things that need to charge at night, and your more modestly-equipped spouse still has two things, and the single outlet in the room just isn’t enough, and even that one is so loose that you have to plug in your thing just so or it’ll fall right back out? That’s a miserable time, and it’s why God made this Golabs 299Wh power station, on sale at Amazon right now for $60 off.

Equipped with two standard USB-A ports, a USB-C 30W output and a 60W input/output USB-C port, as well as two AC 110V pure sine wave outlets, two DC 12V outlets, and a 12V car cigarette lighter-style outlet, it’s got all the ports you need to overcome the ancient and outdated power supply needs of the past. There’s also a DC input for solar panel charging, so if you take this thing out camping, and it even has an LCD screen that will give you information like remaining charge, current wattage input or output, and more. According to the product page, its 299Wh capacity means you can get 22 full iPhone 13 charges, 2 hours of TV from a 65" 140W TV, or 5 charges on a 50Wh laptop.