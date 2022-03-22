Polk Audio Signa S2 Ultra-Slim Sound Bar | $149 | Amazon Gold Box



Full robust sound can make or break the movie or even the sports-watching experience. Strong sound can enhance whatever you’re gazing at and make you feel like you’re right in the thick of it. If you’re looking for rich tones and space is an issue, the Signa S2 Ultra-Slim Sound Bar might be the answer. Take 35 % off right now.

Completely upgrade your next Netflix and chill session with beautiful sounds and deep bass. With 5 full-range drivers, the Signa S2 does so much with so little. Combined with a wireless subwoofer, setup is quick and easy. As it’s only 2" tall, it can fit anywhere, and it won’t be hard to mount it if you choose to do so. With built-in Bluetooth tech, it’s compatible with many devices and connects seamlessly with your selected streaming apps. The Signa S2 is what was missing from achieving your ultimate home theater.

This article was originally published by Sheilah Villari on 02/10/2021, and was updated with new information by Wes Davis on 03/22/2022.