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Bring Raw Spreadsheets to Vivid Life With Your Data Assistant

Save an incredible 91% off the price of a lifetime subscription and turn dull data into easy-to-read charts and reports.

ByMike Fazioli
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Data, sorry to say, is dull. Spreadsheets can quickly become mind-numbing. Having to present them in an interesting and easy to digest format usually requires advanced skills in Excel or PowerPoint, but when you use Your Data Assistant, creating visually pleasing charts and presentations of all kinds becomes easy. A lifetime subscription to Your Data Assistant is on sale now at StackSocial for $40 — an unbelievable 91% off the regular $499 price.

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Your Data Assistant lifetime subscription | $40 | StackSocial

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It's easy to upload an Excel or CSV file into the browser-based Your Data Assistant platform, and from there it automatically detects columns and other spreadsheet structures. With the power of AI, Your Data Assistant can provide accurate and easy to understand answers to your questions and analysis of the data contained within your spreadsheet, and also create numerous chart types and graphics that you can download and share with your team, or use to create a larger presentation. There's no coding knowledge needed, nor long and complex Excel formulas. Your Data Assistant does the work for you — all you need to do is pay $40 once during this StackSocial deal and you get lifetime access to this robust and highly useful data tool.

See it now at StackSocial


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