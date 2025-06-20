Boost Home Wi-Fi Speed, Kill Dead Zones, Save 60%

Fixing your home's laggy Wi-Fi and eliminating those deeply annoying dead zones doesn't have to be an expensive proposition, or a difficult one requiring professional installation. Not while StackSocial is running a huge 60%-off open-box deal on the Linksys RE7500 Wi-Fi 5 Dual-Band Range Booster. That huge discount drops the price of this plug-and-play extender from $70 to just $28 — a price low enough that you can add more than one to your home network to get rid of those dead zones for good.

The Linksys RE7500 adds up to 2,500 square feet of Wi-Fi 5 coverage to your home. It's the perfect complement to a home network that's overtaxed by growing bandwidth demands or one that's just not quite big enough to cover the entire house.

The RE7000 delivers AC1900 speed to its coverage area, fast enough to support gaming, streaming, and anything else you're using your home Wi-Fi network for. It specializes in boosting your network to support multiple devices and users, and with its price now down to just $28, you can easily put one on each level of your home, or one in the garage. They're wireless, requiring only an AC outlet.

With compatibility spanning routers from most ISPs, the setup is a simple plug in, push a button, and enjoy your enhanced speed and coverage. You can complete the setup with a smartphone, tablet, or laptop to ensure you're fully synced. This 60% off StackSocial deal on the Linksys RE7500 Wi-Fi 5 Dual-Band Range Booster is the $28 solution to your home network's issues.