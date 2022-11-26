Minimalist LED Corner Floor Lamp - 2 Pack | $60 | StackSocial



Set all kinds of moods with this Minimalist LED Corner Floor Lamp from the Lamp Depot—now with a price drop! For just two days, you can grab two of these lamps for $60! This sleek lamp is stylish and can elevate any room. It’s designed not to take up space, fit in the corner, and give off beautiful luminous light no matter the size of the area. The soft-white setting is great for reading without being too harsh. The LEDs are completely customizable and easy to set up with the remote. The color combinations are endless, so you’re sure to find the perfect hue for the ambiance that’s your vibe. The stand is sturdy and stable, so you won’t have to worry about it wobbling. Save at least 60% and enhance your living space with ease and innovation.

This story was originally published by Sheilah Villari on 06/03/2022 and updated with new information by Erin O’Brien on 08/16/2022, 10/04/2022, 10/25/2022, and 11/26/2022.

