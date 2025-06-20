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Big Deals Are Blooming at Walmart's Spring Super Savings Week

From smart home upgrades to kitchen essentials and outdoor must-haves, Walmart’s spring sale event is packed with offers you won’t want to miss.

ByJoe Tilleli
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Walmart’s big Spring savings event—Super Savings Week— is the perfect time to refresh your home, tech, and everyday essentials without overspending. The limited-time sale features major discounts across top categories like electronics, kitchen appliances, smart home devices, and outdoor gear, with deals available online through Walmart’s site and app. From must-have gadgets to seasonal upgrades, it’s a one-stop shop to score popular items at some of the best prices of the season. We've rounded up some of our favorites, but there's tons to shop in just about every category.

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Tech Savings

AirPods Pro 3

These wireless earbuds deliver premium sound with advanced active noise cancellation and a customizable fit for all-day comfort. They also feature improved battery life and seamless integration with Apple devices, making them ideal for both everyday listening and calls.

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See for $50 off at Walmart


Samsung 65” TV

This 65-inch Crystal UHD 4K Smart TV offers sharp, vibrant picture quality with enhanced color and clarity for an immersive viewing experience. Built-in smart features provide easy access to streaming apps, while its sleek design fits well into any modern living space.

See for $102 off at Walmart


Home Savings

Ninja Slow Cooker

The Ninja Foodi Possible Cooker is a versatile 8.5-quart multi-cooker that goes beyond slow cooking, allowing you to sauté, steam, and more in one appliance. Its large capacity and multiple cooking functions make it perfect for preparing family-sized meals with convenience.

See for $65 off at Walmart


Google Nest Thermostat

This smart thermostat learns your schedule and automatically adjusts temperatures to help save energy while keeping your home comfortable. It can be controlled remotely via smartphone and includes a temperature sensor for more precise climate management.

See for $43 off at Walmart


Patio & Garden Savings

Birdfy Smart Bird Feeder

The Birdfy smart feeder features a built-in camera that captures close-up images and videos of visiting birds. With AI-powered bird identification and app connectivity, it offers an engaging way for bird lovers to observe and learn about wildlife.

See for $80 off at Walmart


Greenworks Trimming Set

This cordless 40V string trimmer provides reliable power for maintaining lawns and edges with ease. It includes a battery and charger, offering convenience and mobility without the hassle of gas or cords.

See for $20 off at Walmart


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