Fitness is a crucial part of everyone’s lifestyle and tracking progress is often motivating. Do you want to keep track of the calories you burn and other health statistics while running, jogging, or going for a walk? If yes, then consider buying a fitness watch. Nowadays, fitness watches come loaded with multiple cool features. For instance, heart rate monitoring, SpO2 tracking, different exercise modes to record data, and much more! In this article, we’ve put together a few top-of-the-line women’s fitness watches as well as a comprehensive buyer’s guide that’ll be your knight in shining armor for making the best purchase.

The Best Women’s Fitness Watches for an Active Lifestyle

Detailing the Finest Fitness Watches for Women in 2021

This smartwatch is a health fitness gadget from the popular brand Fitbit. It comes with the support of Amazon Alexa, which is a built-in feature to set reminders, weather, starting an exercise, speaking, or receiving the text replies, and much more.



You can easily record the night’s sleep using the Fitbit app. The battery of the watch will last up to more than six days. Moreover, it lets you measure your heart rate, time awake, REM sleep, and more right from your wrist.

Key Features

Lets you control Spotify, Pandora, Deezer, and play 300 plus songs

The always-on display lets you check the time at a glance

Fitbit pay makes purchasing easy directly from your watch

Get and view different notifications from a calendar, call, text, and other apps

This fitness smartwatch comes with multiple features like a stopwatch, alarm clock, calories counter, and much more. The watch comes with eight different sport modes that will act as your coach to guide you while exercising.



You can connect your watch with your mobile phone and shake your watch on your wrist to take pictures. In addition, the music controller will let you play music through your phone!

Key Features

It charges fast via a magnetic wire charging process

You will get four pre-installed clock faces in your watch with different styles

See call & SMS reminders, reject an incoming call, and view your last five messages

One-touch button for the stopwatch to use for exercising, cooking, measuring distance

This fitness device has a slim design that makes it lightweight. It has enough power to be a good fitness watch. It has an always-on AMOLED display that lets you view the time and see your messages in daylight.



You will also get the feature of measuring the blood-oxygen saturation level and have access to more than seventy sports modes to exercise well! Moreover, the built-in Amazon Alexa as the voice assistant gets very handy, especially when you’re working out!

Key Features

It has 2.5D curved glass that gives it a stylish look

In-depth tracking of heart health with warning of abnormal elevation of heart rate

You get reading for SpO2 levels along with stress level management

It provides you with a long battery to use for at least 14 days

It has great features that will allow you to set the alarm for remembering things. There is a timer that lets you take control of your time. You can get the setting to set up the weather for your area.



If you want to check what time it is, raise your wrist, and your screen will turn on! The watch also has a sedentary reminder to remind you to move your body when being inactive for a long duration. Furthermore, it comes with IP67 water-resistance rating that lets you wash your hands without any problem.

Key Features

Allows you to view calls, messages, and app notifications

It has a 1.4-inch full-screen touch compatible with a customizable dial

Lets you remotely control music and camera via the watch

Monitor sleep, step counter, SpO2, blood pressure, and heart rate

The smartwatch allows you to track daily movement and comes with eight different sports modes. It has 24/7 heart rate monitoring via a special sensor that will monitor your heart rate after every five minutes a day.



You can also manually watch your real-time heart rate as per your need. The music controller will help in controlling the phone’s music and listening to it on the go! In addition, you can simply connect your watch with your mobile and shake your wrist to take a picture! Last recommendation on our list but we’re hands over heels in love with it!

Key Features

You can easily pair the watch with iOS and Android devices

A sedentary reminder to stand up and move when sitting for hours

You can monitor sleep, heart rate, calories counter, distance, steps, and more

You can use the existing images or upload new ones to make them your watch’s background/faces

Available in about six beautiful finishes

Buying Guide: Women’s Fitness Watch

Fitness watches for women are a booming trend. You’ve probably seen many women wearing one at home, the office, or out and about. They look like a regular watch but provide smart features to track your health and wellbeing.

Such watches are packed with multiple sensors to record heart rate, SpO2 levels, and much more. There are plenty of brands offering watches with these features, so we’ll break down what each one means.

What Everybody Should Know About Fitness Watches

The watches you buy for fitness use multiple sensors to keep track of movement, and it syncs wirelessly with your mobile device or computer to store data related to your day.

The type of data that you can monitor varies depending on the watch you buy. Typically, the data that you can record include hours asleep, step count, temperature, and blood oxygen levels.

Some watches also have accelerators to estimate step counts, up-down, front-to-back, and side-to-side movements. Here are some other sensors that you will find in the fitness watches:

Monitoring of heart rate for tracking pulse during exercise or performing other tasks.

The tracker for blood oxygen—as goes without saying will monitor the oxygen levels in your body.

Gyroscope sensors help in identifying whether you are sitting, reclining, swimming, standing, cycling, and more.

The magnetometer will identify the movement and identify the direction in which you are moving.

A barometer will help identify the altitude that makes it easy to calculate the stairs you have climbed.

To get accurate readings, you can sync your smartwatches with smart bathroom scales, external heart monitors, and different devices. When you pair it with your mobile app, watches will provide insights into everyday habits. Different models of smartwatches provide features like instant message, email, incoming calls, texts, and much more.

How to Choose the Right Fitness Watch

Once you go out to buy a fitness watch, you have to look at the following essential factors:

Display

In many advanced fitness watches, you get an AMOLED display to view the information on the screen accurately. It will enable you to see the details in the daylight.

Some watches also have LED displays that are not very much bright in daylight. When you sync the data with your smartphone, it lets you see the notification of calls, texts, apps, and other things on the screen.

Style

In the past, trackers for fitness looked functional, but now you can get watches to wear like a style statement. You can get different shapes of watches like circular, rectangular, and square. More often than not, you can also buy multiple wristbands with a single watch to better make them fit your outfits!

Battery life

A good smart watch offers a battery life anywhere between two to six days—depending upon the usage. It goes without saying that you need a good, stable watch with nice battery timing.

Water resistance

When buying a fitness smartwatch, you also need to look at the level of water resistance it can offer. Mostly, the watches come with IP67 or IP68 water rating.

With such a rating, you may be able to wash your hands and swim to a specific depth for some time. But you cannot wear those watches while taking a bath or swimming for a long time. Also, if you’re unsure about your watch’s waterproof ratings, it’s always better to stay on the safe side until you’re sure!

What Are Some Features One Can Look Forward to in a Fitness Smartwatch for Women?

Heart rate monitoring

This feature is present in most fitness watches. It will offer good insights about your heart rate daily. It also lets you record the rates at different times in a day, and you can keep a record on your app.

Cardio fitness levels

The cardio fitness features will let you keep your heart in good condition. It will allow you to calculate the amount of oxygen in your body while performing different activities.

The details will read how your heart, lungs, and other organs are using the oxygen. The higher scores will indicate better performance.

Sleep tracking

Sleep quality will directly affect your overall health and mood. Different fitness watches will monitor the duration of sleep and its quality. Some good-quality watches allow you to review your activities and keep a log through an app!

Calorie’s counter

Want to keep a record of calories burnt while exercising, running, jogging, and other tasks? Get a smartwatch that lets you track the total number of calories burnt.

Silent alarm

No one likes to hear the loud noise of an alarm while sleeping. Nowadays, watches have the option to set a buzzing alarm. It will vibrate, and you can feel the vibration on your wrist to wake up instead of wearing agitated to loud alarms.

How Much Do Women’s Fitness Watches Cost?

This may cost you anywhere between $50 to $350 and above! The difference can be due to the features you’re going for and the brand you buy. The local brands that offer fewer features will cost you less than 100 bucks. The most basic fitness watches can even sum things up for your pocket below 50 dollars.

International brands like Apple, Samsung, Fitbit, and others will cost you around between $180 to $350 due to the multiple features like pairing with different operating systems, sleep tracking, heart monitoring, SPO levels, notifications of call, text, apps, silent alarm, fall detection, and much more!

Women’s Fitness Watch FAQ

Q: Can a fitness watch track yoga?

A: Yes, some high-end fitness and smartwatches from different brands help you keep track of your yoga routine and more!

Q: Can fitness watches tell you the time?

A: Yes, of course, they can tell you time and other things like setting up an alarm, viewing the calendar, weather of your area, monitoring heart rate, and much more. The custom wallpapers you can set let you view the time along with the notifications, counters for steps, activities, calories, and more!

Q: How long will a fitness watch last?

A: The lifetime of a fitness watch will depend on the way you use it. On average, a good quality fitness watch can last for five years or more. However, problems like charging time and broken parts like screen and strap can reduce the lifespan of a watch.