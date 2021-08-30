Featured Deal: Samsung 4.5 Cubic Feet Cu. Ft. Front Load Washer | $730

Are you ready to cash in on one of Wayfair’s biggest sales of the year? That’s right, I’m talking about the Labor Day Sale, where you can save up to 70% off on the website’s best-selling products.

Advertisement

Be sure to cash in on all of the back-to-school essentials, as well as everything you’ll need to host gathering this fall seamlessly . Spice up your indoor and outdoor spaces with the latest styles in decor and furniture!

While you’re at it, why not finance your sale with the Wayfair Mastercard? When you open a Wayfair credit card, n ot only will you get $40 off your first qualifying order of $250, you will get $25 in bonus rewards for future purchases.

Here are some of the best discounts that Wayfair has to offer!

How many of you are tired of heading off to your dingy local laundromat? Why not treat yourself on an in-unit laundry appliance, starting with the Samsung 4.5 Cubic Feet Cu. Ft. Front Load Washer. This washer is Energy Star Certified an d highly efficient (because Samsung is looking out for your electrical bill). At 4.5 cubic feet, the drum will allow you to wash more in a single load, so you can spend more time focusing on work, friends, and family. It also features an improved drum pattern to extract more water, more quickly during the rinse cycle and prevent snags during washes.

At a whopping 57% off, the Sealy 12" Plush Memory Foam Mattress provides the medium firmness to keep you snug at night. The knit cover is luxuriously soft, so you can enjoy the full benefits of this premium mattress. It also has low-motion transfer, so you won’t wake up when your partner rolls over at night. It’s even hypoallergenic and works well with adjustable bases for the ultra sensitive sleeper.

Advertisement

Does Joanna Gaines have you wishing your home had a rustic flair? Well, you’re in luck the Sand & Stable Laguna Coffee Table with Storage (Natural Pine Brown) is the perfect item to complete your living room transformation. Not only is it available in three beautiful finishes, but its metal accents will be the perfect accent for that farmhouse chic look you’re going for. This table even comes with a shelf for extra storage space.

Advertisement

This Rachael Ray Cucina bakeware set is a must for your kitchen. This set is non-stick and PFOA and PTFE free for the ultimate ease and safety. Each baking pan is oven safe to 450°F and even has heat-safe silicone grips at the top and bottom of the handles to protect your hands. Just note that these pans are not dishwasher safe.

Advertisement

Get the perfect chair to rock your baby to sleep with the Sand & Stable™ Baby & Kids Albie Upholstered Manual Glider Recliner. Available in Gray linen, beige, and dark gray, this product has a full 360°swiveling, reclining, and gliding capabilities. And the poped trim gives it a coastal farmhouse chic look! Note that the frame is built from solid and engineered wood with scooped arms and a wingback.

Advertisement

For those lucky enough to experience warm weather year-round, it might be time to upgrade your outdoor decor. T he Zipcode Design™ Wicker/Rattan 4 - Person Seating Group is perfect for chilling poolside or catching up with friends over drinks and a charcuterie board. Crafted from a steel frame, each piece is constructed with wicker rattan and is designed to outlast harsh sun and relentless rainstorms. This set also comes with removable cushions for your cleaning needs.

Advertisement

Did you know that a fire pit can really tie an outdoor space together? At 50% off, the Winston Porter Bacus Steel Wood Burning Fire Pit is a great, high-quality option. Constructed from durable steel, this pit is guaranteed to outlast years of use. It’s also stylish and practical, complete with a mish screen, fire poker, and wood log grate.

Advertisement

Finding the right tv stand that can pull a whole room together can definitely be a challenge. But not with the Three Posts™ Lorraine. With a fireplace included, this stand makes curling up on the couch such a cozy experience. It even has two cabinets with shelves included, so you can organize your belongings as you see fit.

Advertisement

Don’t you love curling up with your fur baby at the end of a long day? But how many of you are tired of straining your back to help the little one up to your big, comfy bed? Well, it’s time to try the Archie & Oscar™ 3 Step Pet Stair. Perfect for dogs or cats, t his product is lightweight, portable, and can easily be spot cleaned with a damp rag and mild detergent. The steps are super plus to reduce the pain on little paws as they climb up the surfaces.

Advertisement

Say goodbye to that banged-up table that you bought on Craigslist, and say hello to the Darby Home Co Nadine 6 - Person Dining Set. At nearly 60% off, this dining set is made from both solid and manufactured wood. Its burnished brown stain adds warmth and dimension to any room. Plus, its foam-cushioned seats are extra comfy, and the faux leather can be spot cleaned as needed. It’s the perfect set for a fun-filled fall of entertaining.

Advertisement

Add more vertical storage to your space with this Jessie 68" H x 34" W Ladder Bookcase, which stands over 5.5 feet tall and is nearly three feet wide. With four shelves that can store anything from potted plants to laundry baskets, this bookshelf will save you roughly $60 off the list price. Not only are books perfect accents for your home, but you can stack all of your back-to-school books, so that they are ready for study time .



Advertisement

Perfect your bedroom or sitting room with the Three Posts™ Canterbury End Table with Storage. This product’s soft lines and compact design is great for sprucing up any room in your home. Plus, the drawer and lower shelf provide some really handy storage and display options.



This story was originally published by Sheilah Villari on 06/05/2020 and updated with new information by Juliana Clark on 08/30/2021.