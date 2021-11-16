One thing’s for sure: If you’ve never experienced the flavor and texture that comes with frying a turkey in a turkey fryer, you have been missing out. Turkey fryers are a game-changer for anyone that already enjoys fried turkey on special occasions, such as Thanksgiving or Christmas. They make the process manageable, and when you do it right, you’ll leave your guests wanting more. To add some bliss to your holiday, we scoured through the top turkey fryers of 2021 and came up with a list of five to end your quest with only the best.



Detailing the Leading Turkey Fryers of 2021

Choose a healthier way to cook a turkey with the easy oil-less liquid propane char-broil turkey fryer. It is powered by Char-Broil’s patented TRU-Infrared cooking technology, specifically allowing you to achieve a juicy turkey on the inside and crispy on the outside. Also, the oil-free frying method removes the risk of hot oil spills or splatters that can cause burns. The whole kit includes a fryer, a cooking basket, a thermometer, handy cool-touch handles, a drip tray, a cooking guide, and a rotary ignition.

Key Features

Comes in variations; you can only buy the fryer or fryer with a cover or the whole kit

Roasts up to 16 pounds of turkey in a single shot

Requires no oil to burn or splatter - an oil-less turkey fryer

Powered by char-broil TRU-infrared cooking technology

The heavy-duty King Kooker has a traditional and classic pot design that is most appealing to those who have had fried turkey as a long-term family tradition. The outdoor setup consists of a durable welded steel stand with a 33 000 BTU cast iron burner. The kit also includes a 29-quart aluminum fryer pot, the accompanying lid, a frying basket, the turkey rack, and a lifting hook. All these components are durable and dishwasher safe!

Key Features

Can be used to boil, fry fish, and cook crawfish as well as turkey

User-oriented heat resistant handles

The components are dishwasher safe

Comes with a deep fry thermometer

Listed LP hose and regulator with type 1 connection and battery operated timer

With a 50,000 BTU cast iron burner, you can be confident that you will get high output and power that will quickly fry your turkey to perfection. And you do not need to worry; the precisely adjustable air control panel helps you control this strong heat capacity. Also, the 30-quart pot’s combo design helps you also cook seafood, soups, stews, jambalaya, french fries, fish, and chicken wings.

Key Features

Dual heat resistant handles to help you easily carry it

Fully equipped to facilitate turkey preparation

Durable steel stand for a secure foundation

Equipped with 50,000 BTU cast iron burner

Comes with an adjustable air control panel

The Stark USA Barton Deluxe’s exceptional, innovative design is compact and also uses the included poultry rack to hold your turkey in place for even heat distribution every time. Your package also comes with a 30-quart pot for up to 20 pounds of turkey, a marinade injector, a steamer Basket, a temperature thermometer, poultry rack. We love this fryer for its low maintenance and optimal functionality.

Key Features

Convenient loops allow you to use the lifting hook while cooking

A long probe thermometer helps maintain precise temperatures

Comes with a solid black painted stand

Comes with a marinade injector

The BTU rating is 200,000

The simple and classic 30 quarts Bayou turkey fryer allows you to fry an entire eighteen-pound turkey in just 45 minutes. With this turkey fryer, you can enjoy multiple cuisines in the stockpot all year round for making soups, shrimp, seafood, corn, gumbo, peanuts, and low country boil. The complete kit includes Bayou’s patented poultry rack, a lifting hook, a stainless steel frying thermometer, and a small seasoning injector.

Key Features

Large 30-quart pot capacity

Weighs 7 pounds and is portable than most fryers

Has a patented poultry rack and lift hook

Comes with a 12-inch fry thermometer and 1-oz seasoning injector

Buyer’s Guide: Finding Your Desired Turkey Fryer

What Is a Turkey Fryer?

A turkey fryer is a cooking appliance, commonly shaped like a pot, used to efficiently deep fry a whole turkey. Before turkey fryers, cooking a whole turkey was a risky and challenging delicacy.

Now, the turkey fryer simplifies this process by helping control heat levels to a level suitable for frying a turkey and giving you an assigned crock that is large enough to completely contain the bird without risk of spillage! Turkey fryers have increased the popularity of fried turkey because of the ease they bring.

This section will help you choose a fryer that correctly meets your needs. Let’s get started!

What Are the Benefits of a Turkey Fryer?

Of course, you do not necessarily need a turkey fryer to prepare fried turkey, but we bet if you use it once, you will never look back. Turkey fryers are designed to help you make a delicious turkey that is done on every side without the usually tedious process.

The many benefits make using a turkey fryer a fantastic choice. The first overwhelming perk is the cooking room a turkey fryer gives you. They are specifically made to be large enough to fit a whole turkey comfortably. The dimensions are much bigger than the average stovetop pot.

Another notable benefit is that they are safer to use because there is a much lower chance of spillage and scalding burns. Also, using a turkey fryer frees up your stovetop to cook other things when preparing a large meal. In addition, oil-less turkey fryers give a healthier way to fry a turkey for those who need it!

Lastly, the most important perk, especially for foodies, is that using a turkey fryer leads to a turkey with improved flavors and superior texture - your taste buds will be thanking you.

Types of Turkey Fryers

A little search into turkey fryers will show you that they are classified into two types based on their heat source. They are propane turkey fryers and electric turkey fryers.

Electric turkey fryers

Electric turkey fryers are large fryers that are powered with electricity through a power cord. They come with an inner pot that is surrounded by internal heating components that allow it to work. This type of turkey fryer is usually meant to be used indoors or close to a power source outdoors. Electric fryers are easy to use, but they are much more expensive than propane turkey fryers and can increase your electric bill significantly if you use them frequently.

Propane turkey fryer

On the other hand, propane fryers have a pot that sits on a stand and a burner connected to a tank by a hose. The burner is ignited to begin the frying process. They are best used outdoors. Propane turkey fryers are also convenient and more affordable than electric ones. However, you would need to refill the propane tank when it is used up.

How To Choose the Right Fryer for Your Turkey?

Before you zero in on a fryer for yourself, make sure to get answers to these questions:

Is it an oil or an oil-less turkey fryer?

Oil turkey fryers are conventional turkey fryers. They are filled with oil, and the turkey is dropped into it to be completely fried. Oil-less turkey fryers work differently as they are not filled with oil. You first rub the turkey with oil before placing it in the fryer.

The fryer then cooks the turkey with hot air instead of oil. Generally, a turkey will have the same taste, more or less whether it is made from an oil turkey fryer or an oil-less turkey fryer. However, some people say oil turkey fryers give better flavors. On the flip side, turkeys made with the oil-less method are healthier, and oil-less turkey fryers are easier to clean.

Can the turkey fryer be used indoors or outdoors?

As discussed earlier, some turkey fryers can be used outdoors while others are used indoors. As a general rule, electric fryers are used indoors, while propane fryers are used outdoors. Indoor turkey fryers are easier to set up and use, but outdoor turkey fryers are usually larger.

What is a fryer’s BTU rating?

BTU rating stands for British Thermal Unit rating. This is a rating of the turkey fryer’s heating ability. A good turkey fryer needs to have a high BTU of around 50,000 rating to heat efficiently. Electric turkey fryers tend to have lower BTU ratings than propane turkey fryers.

What is a turkey fryer’s capacity?

As you know, the bigger the turkey fryer, the bigger the turkey you can fry. The capacity of a turkey fryer is measured in quartz—the bigger the quartz rating, the better, as long as you have the space for it. In any case, you should not buy a turkey fryer with a quartz rating that is less than five.

What safety features are included?

Some turkey fryers are equipped with some features that make them safer to use, and this is important, especially if you have children around. You can pay attention to some safety features, including automatic shut-off functions, magnetic breakaway cords, safety locks, and timers.

What else should I consider?

It would be significantly beneficial if you considered how convenient a turkey fryer would be for you to use. You need to contemplate whether you have the space for the turkey fryer in your kitchen or need one that you can use outdoors. Turkey fryers that have dishwasher-safe parts and stands so that you do not have to bend are more convenient to use.

Another thing to ponder is the kind of accessories that come with the turkey fryer. A turkey fryer can come with time-saving accessories like a thermometer, a fries basket, a lifting hook, a rack, or a seasoning injector. These accessories only add to the seamless experience of using a fryer. You can also consider if the turkey fryer comes with a warranty.

What Are the Top Turkey Fryer Recipes?

Many turkey fryer recipes are emerging these days. A turkey is a major staple for significant occasions and family gatherings, and using a lousy recipe only leads to disappointment for everyone involved. So how can we know the best ones?

There is no universal ‘best’ recipe for everyone, and it comes down to personal taste. Good recipes will have a classic of dry rub, a wet marinade, or some kind of brine.

Tips for Using a Turkey Fryer Safely

Turkey fryers make frying a turkey safer. Still, if you do not follow some safety precautions, the hot oil or air used in the cooking process poses a risk and can cause burns and severe injuries. Some of the guidelines you need to follow are:

Before using a turkey fryer, make sure you wear a long-sleeved shirt and long bottoms to reduce the risk of burning your skin.

Read the instructions thoroughly and make no assumptions.

Ensure your turkey is completely defrosted before putting it into the oil.

Only use oil that has a high flash point, and you should never fill up a turkey fryer to the brim.

Avoid placing a turkey fryer on wooden panels or decks to prevent fires.

Always have a fire extinguisher nearby.

Turkey Fryer FAQ

Q: What else can I use my turkey fryer for?

A: If you are a foodie that has been eyeing a turkey fryer but has not been able to justify buying an appliance to cook one type of meal, you are in the clear. Turkey fryers can be used to make a myriad of meals to perfection. Some of the other uses of turkey fryers are more obvious such as frying fish fillets or chicken. Others are french fries, shrimps, quesadillas, potatoes, oatmeal, pies, noodles, onion rings. Basically, you can fry anything you want to deep fry or boil with your turkey fryer. In addition, another invaluable use for a turkey fryer is boiling a large amount of water quickly. It can make laundry easier.

Q: Why do turkey fryers have timers?

A: If a turkey fryer has a timer, it can serve as a helpful feature. Timers help make sure you do not overcook your turkey.

Q: What are turkey fryers made from?

A: Turkey fryers might have some parts made from plastic or rubber, but primarily, they are made of metal. The most common metals used to make turkey fryers are stainless steel and aluminum.