Traveling should be a pleasant experience—but we all know that’s rarely the case. In our experience, organization is key to traveling, whether for business or vacation. A suitable travel bag is essential for keeping you organized. Big, small, lightweight, hard case—there are plenty of options out there. Buying a great travel bag might feel like a lot of effort. Lucky for you, we’ve rounded up the top travel bags in 2021. We will discuss the factors you should consider before making a purchase, so you can jet off in a jiffy.

Comparing The Top 5 Travel Bags in 2021

This practical and stylish travel bag has a zipper closure. It has four compartments with transparent walls on the inside of the bag so you can see its contents. Two of the compartments fold outwards to make viewing what’s inside easier. You need to keep liquids in a transparent bag anyway, so why not opt for a durable, reusable option like this.

This bag has a capacity large enough to fit a family’s worth of toiletries. The outer section has a zipper closure and open closure, so you can easily reach essentials such as keys and wallets. The main inner pockets have straps to hold bottles upright.

The bag has a handle strap you can hold comfortably in your hand. In addition, the swivel non-slip metal hook allows you to hang your bag from a hook easily.

Key features

Zipper closure on several compartments

Transparent compartments for easy viewing

Folds out flat

Straps to hold bottles upright

This bag has four inner compartments and one open compartment on the outer side of the bag. It has two handle straps so you can carry it in your hands. This product also has a long detachable strap that can be used cross-body or shoulder strap.



This product is available in seven lovely colors, predominantly in pastel shades. However, we love the pink shade. Whatever color you choose, this duffel bag will ensure you always look stylish.

Whether you are visiting a gym or going for a romantic weekend away, you will feel fabulous using this duffel bag. This product comes with a lifetime warranty and will join you on many traveling adventures.

Key features

Four inner compartments

Available in various colors

Removable crossbody strap and hand straps

It comes with a lifetime warranty

This bag is foldable when not in use. It is available in several colors so you will find something to suit a variety of tastes. This bag features a long crossbody or shoulder strap and shorter straps to carry the bag in your hands.



Both straps have a pad that makes carrying this bag extremely comfortable. No more straps leaving pressure marks on your hands or shoulders! The longer strap is detachable. So you can put it safely away in the bag when not in use.

The bag has ventilated side shoe pockets and an adhesion belt to help the bag attach to a wheeled suitcase.

Key features

Large bag that folds away

Long detachable strap and small handles

Ventilated shoe or laundry compartment

Adhesion belt to attach to suitcase

The RedCamp Extra Large Duffel Bag lives up to its name, providing plenty of space to fit a substantial amount of clothes and toiletries inside. It is available in several colors and is perfect for those who want a practical man or woman of the outdoors look.



This bag is lightweight and folds into a small carry pouch. It has three outer pockets and one large pocket on the inside. The bag comes with a 12-month warranty, so you can rest assured, this durable and practical duffel bag will accompany you on many journeys to come.

Two generous-sized handle straps mean you can carry this bag in your hands or even throw it over your shoulder.

Key features

It comes in a variety of colors

Three outer pockets and an inside pocket

Two-handle straps

It comes with a 12-month warranty

Buying Guide For Finding a Quality Travel Bag

What should I consider when picking a travel bag?

Bag type

There are many types of travel bags you can look into with a quick internet search. Some travel bag types include:

Backpacks (with or without wheels)

Duffel bags

Travel totes

Rolling duffel bags

Rolling luggage

Messenger bags

Hardside luggage

Closure type

The closure on your travel bag should be safe and secure. For example, you may like a drawstring closure that you can tie for items that you need easy access to. Some backpack-style bags have this kind of closure with a widened, adjustable opening.

You may prefer a zip closure. This is the most common closure for suitcases that need to stay closed. You can often find padlocks that fit small zips for added security when you travel.

Separate compartments

Choose a travel bag with multiple compartments. Having separated compartments will help you find your belongings faster. They also separate makeup or other liquids from important items like tickets and passports.

The size of the individual compartments can be important. Think about what items you usually travel with and if the separate compartments are large enough to hold them. You may want to look for a travel bag with individual zip closure compartments.

Strap type

There are several types of straps that change how you carry the bag:

Backpack straps

Backpack straps allow you to have both your hands free, and they distribute the weight of your luggage across your back and shoulders. Some backpacks have a middle strap that goes across your waist for added support.

Cross shoulder strap

A cross-shoulder strap allows you to carry the weight of your luggage on one shoulder and hips, depending on how long the strap is. You may prefer to carry your bag at your side so you can keep it close and have your hands free.

Shoulder strap

As the name suggests, a bag with a shoulder strap is carried on one shoulder. Therefore, any travel luggage bag with a shoulder strap will probably have other straps to choose from, like handles.

Handles

When you buy a bag with a short handle, you can hold in your hand is important to maneuver in small spaces. It is also useful for luggage with wheels if you need to navigate stairs.

Wheels

Travel luggage with wheels will help you carry more weight than you could over your shoulder, across your body, on your back, or in your hand. If choosing travel luggage with wheels, look for wheels that can spin 360 degrees.

Ensure the wheels are durable and well protected by guards. The wheels should be securely attached and made from durable materials. Large wheels with plenty of grips are usually better at navigating mud and grass.

Size

The size of your travel luggage should comply with any travel restrictions on your flight. You may want to purchase travel luggage that is larger than you initially need so you can buy souvenirs on your trip.

Material

A wide variety of materials are used for hand luggage. Look for hand luggage made from durable and waterproof material. Check the seams of the luggage for frays and gaps. The stitching should be strong and reinforced.

Style

There are many bright and vibrant patterned materials to choose from. You may want to choose a travel bag that is easy to spot in a crowd. You will be able to find whatever you have in mind online. You could begin your travel bag search by color.

Many people consider black to be the smartest color. If you are going on a business trip, you might want to present a smart appearance from the get-go with a svelte black travel bag.

How we chose our favorite travel bags

To choose the best travel bag, we consider the product’s style, size, and extra features. We choose products with positive customer reviews and what we consider a good value for money.

Travel bag FAQ

How do I save space in my travel bag?

There are many ways you can save space in a travel bag. One great way of saving space is to use vacuum-sealed clothes bags. Vacuum sealed clothes bags can take up to a quarter of the original space before being vacuum sealed.

What items are banned from hand luggage on flights?

There are several items you cannot take on a flight in hand luggage. Some of these include:

Sharp objects

Athletic and sporting equipment (except for balls)

Self-defense items

Gel candles

More than 3.4 ounces of liquid, including alcohol

Guns and ammo

Is hard or soft-sided luggage better?

Soft luggage allows you to fit a little more items in the case due to the slight give of the material. However, you may prefer hard-sided luggage because it offers more protection to the contents. They both have pros and cons—it all depends on which attributes you value more.