Writing for The Inventory is a real treat. Not only do I get to share products and companies I love with the masses, but I also get to discover and connect with new ones. The blessing and curse of it all is that I sometimes get sent a fantastic item that doesn’t fit in anywhere for anything I’m currently covering. Rather than wait for the perfect review opportunity or roundup, each week I’ll bring you five things I was impressed with and want to share.

It’s no secret I’m a huge Animal Crossing fan, so when this pillow from Green Philosophy Co. turned up, you know what I was thinking: Does this not look like the leaves that appear all over the island?! Well, even if you aren’t an island dweller, these pillows are still very cute and provide just the right pop of color no matter what room you place them in. With five additional design options, these would make an excellent present for a Plant Daddy or Earth Momma. They are pretty sizable as well; t his one is about seventeen inches and actually makes a decent back pillow in my accent chair.

So whether you love succulents, cactus, or gardening, this is an adorable and unique item for you or a plant-tastic pal.

I have a friend who got really into puzzling during the pandemic. He said it was a relaxing way for him and his wife to wind down after putting the little one to bed.

I was gifted this beautiful Jane Austen puzzle from Laurence King Publishing back in December, and I’ve finally had time to sit down and work on it . Now I’ve only just started, but it’s been a nice time out from a busy day, even if I’m only spending a few minutes at a time on it . Whether you call yourself a Janeite or Austenite, this is a beautiful representation of the worlds she created. Take a trip through all of Jane’s books as you piece this true work of art together. From the rolling hills of Derbyshire to the storied Bath skyline, a ll your favorite regency characters are here: Knightly, Darcy, and even MY leading man Henry Tilney. Put on the kettle and immerse yourself in nineteenth-century England. Proposals and balls not included.

I was a bigger mobile gamer when I was younger, but something like this might have kept me more engaged. I was sent RiotPWR’s ESL Gaming Controller (for iOS) and it’s made me rethink my gaming habits. I’ve been using it with my iPad and I haven’t been able to quit Cat Quest II since. This controller is the result of a collaboration between one of the world’s largest esports promoters, and the rise of mobile gaming tournaments. While I am a casual mobile player, I am very much a gamer. The controller is fluid and extremely responsive, there’s no lag, and the connection is strong throughout my sessions. That being said, I prefer the L ightning cable as opposed to connecting via Bluetooth where I saw a significant difference in response. However, this is still an excellent accessory if you’re a big mobile player.

P.S . Did you know there’s an Oregon Trail on Apple Arcade? I also spent too many hours on that last week with this controller.

2022 is the year of self-care. I’ve been taking one night a week to do an in-depth skincare routine and just tune out and relax. After receiving a very lovely gift box from GlamGlow, the BrightMud Exfoliating Mask immerged as a favorite. This is a great mask to throw on before hopping in the shower or while doing other self-care things like, maybe, whitening your teeth. In just 20 minutes, let the microfine pumice polish your skin if you’ve had a few stressful days and watch as it softens and scrubs off dullness and rough spots. Lactic acid and salicylic acid help exfoliate and restore your skin to baby smooth. Adding a Vitamin C serum there after is a surefire way to maintain that brightness in between uses.

Sometimes a gift appears from a loved one and it’s too puuurrrfect. My mom sent me these Cat Paw slippers last week because I’m always complaining about how cold my room is when I get up. I’m picky about slippers, but these were a pleasant surprise. I love them so much I wear them every morning now. Of course, she picked out the pink colorway but they come in five other shades as well . I’m tempted to get the ginger ones too! They have a comfy memory foam insole and aren’t so thick that you can’t have a pair of snuggly socks on too.

Diff has had plenty of awesome pop culture collabs, and back in December, it released its Friends line. I was gifted this beautiful pair of sunglasses inspired by the neurotic perfectionist Monica. These quickly became my go-to shades and served me well while on a snowy sunny mountain at Christmas time. These are incredibly sturdy and have a clean-cut square design that gives vintage vibes. Each pair comes with a matching box to store them in and an adorable cleaning cloth. All the friends are covered, and any pairs would make an excellent gift for a super Central Perk fan.

Friends x Diff - Monica Sunglasses Premium scratch resistant lens.

Clean-cut square shape and timeless style. Buy for $109 at Diff

Happy New Moon and Lunar New Year. If in 2022 you’ve committed to being more mindful and taking time out for yourself, I’d love to introduce you to the Moon Bath book. I’ve been using this book since it was gifted to me to reconnect with my mind and soul each new and full moon. Each month the book walks you through what to focus on for that cycle and provides instructions on making the perfect bath for ultimate meditation and reflection. With how chaotic the last 2 years have been, I’ve noticed that resetting my intentions of what I want each month has been a boost to my mental health. No matter what you believe, balancing our bodies and minds can change our energy and outlook. No tub? No problem. Each of these “recipes” easily translates to a lovely soak for your hands or feet.

I’m a huge fan of Doughp, and I was lucky enough to get its first batch of the new Doughp Drops. We’ve all had the urge to eat cookie dough straight from the source; Doughp knows this and made a product to keep us all safe in doing so by developing a cookie dough that you can eat raw or bake. While it offers tubs of several delicious flavors, you can now get the best sellers in conveniently sized balls. You’ll get two 10-ounce pouches of snackable and bakeable bites. These are an excellent treat for the whole family, and you can grab them in the classic Fairy Dust or Cookie Monster flavors. I highly recommend the mixed bag with both for a bit of variety.

Doughp Drops: Cookie Dough Bites (2-Pack) Snackable & bakeable bites.

You can pop straight in your mouth or onto a baking sheet. Buy for $20 at Doughp Use the promo code VDAY20

I’m now more conscious than ever about my skincare. In tying into taking care of myself, this year I wanted to try the Zombie Pack from Skin10004 (You know I love Korean skincare.), and the company was kind enough to send me a bundle to test. I’ve now done this treatment three times, and boy is it a journey. While I don’t know if I look substantially younger as it boasts, I do know my skin feels softer and cleaner. This treatment takes 15 minutes and is a fun process of mixing the powder and the activator, then brushing it all over your face. It starts to set immediately too. The main ingredient is albumin, a natural extract from egg whites proven for tightening and brightening. My face felt a little tighter and more hydrated for a few days after. This is an excellent at-home spa treatment for a new year’s glow.

I’m currently in love with this BioLite charger. I always try to carry one around because I know someone in my circle will have a dying phone and need to get a car home. While it is a little heavy, it’s incredibly sleek and can fit right into even my smaller purses. These are perfect for travel and are FAA carry-on compliant, which I’m always paranoid about when flying. You can refuel two devices at once as well. I used this at the gym to power up my headphones because we can’t have a musicless run. You’ll get about three full charges for any device off of one charge. This size is the medium option, but I stand by the brand no matter which one you pick.