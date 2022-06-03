Getting to cover an array of products is certainly a highlight of this job. Companies courting me to review their knickknacks is definitely an interesting part of it. As the items to test roll in each month, it lands on me to feature the best of the best of that week. That’s where Cartworthy comes in. I’ve used all these products, so you know which is worth your valuable dollars.



We love a candle here at The Inventory. And Wax Buffalo has a ton of quality ones to pick from. The cocktail collection is a great place to start as an introduction to the company. I was sent Mojito, and it is so soft and delightful. The mint and lime definitely come through, but it is tempered by sweet musk. Poured with pure soy goodness, it burns evenly for hours. It fills the room with sensual Havana vibes, just like the beverage’s origins. And when you are done, you now have a fancy and durable clear whiskey tumbler to make your own cocktail. Grab a few candles, and you’ll have a whole reusable set.

I met the awesome Zealios team at an event a few weeks ago, and as soon as I saw Betwixt, I knew I needed it. I have thick skater thighs thanks to years of roller derby and hockey. That means summer and shorts can be a nightmare. Honestly, walking long distances in a dress or anything where my thighs rub together is ghastly. I now can’t imagine life without Betwixt. This anti-chafe cream is for all of us with thighs that refuse to give each other a break.

There is now a solution for what many affectionately call “chub rub.” Not only did this help prevent it from happening but it helped me heal after it already happened. But this cream can be used anywhere before or after irritation. I love that there is no gross menthol smell, it’s long-lasting and not greasy. I also appreciate that it comes in this box of 10 individual packs because so can easily toss them in a purse or gym bag. Plus, Zealios is big on recyclable packing. I can’t recommend this enough; your thighs will absolutely thank you.

A variety box of Chunk Nibbles arrived, and I think they are already gone. :insert crying emoji: I loved each one so much, but the OG flavor is the tasty fave. If you can’t settle on wanting sweet or salty, this is a fantastic snack. It’s ideal for kids since it doesn’t make a mess, and the bags are sensibly portioned. Each bite is crunchy and full of flavor, and the bag is easy to reseal for more deliciousness later. Plus, a portion of all sales is donated to the charity Blue Star Service Dogs. They train rescue dogs to help veterans suffering from PTSD and TBI. Good snack from a good company.

We all need an emotional support tumbler or two, if only to keep us healthy and hydrated. Having one that is eyecatching is a bonus. Hydro Flask is known for making sturdy water bottles and everything in-between as an H2O carrying device. The All-Around Tumbler is a best seller and now has new colors to stand out. I was gifted this one in striking Laguna shade. But there are definitely hues to match your vibes in the new lineup. The closeable press-in lid slides shut, so your chosen beverage stays inside where it belongs.

I recommend grabbing the reusable press in straw too; it makes getting your liquids just a tad easier. I prefer the 16-ounce size as it fits in most cupholders if that is a necessity. That vibrant color will remain through many washes, even the dishwasher. It’s also made with TempSheild tech so your beverage stays at the temperature you indeed for hours, and I mean hours, like almost a day. This is a must for the summer.

It’s always nice to have something on hand, your non-drinking pals, or even when you want a night off. Starla is here for just those occasions. Planning your next party? Add the Non-Alcoholic Sparkling Rosé to the list. Made for wine lovers who want to sip, socialize, and not feel like garbage the next day. It’s also only five calories per serving, with no carbs, no added sugars, or filler. They removed the booze, not the quality after all! Each bottle is made with premium botanicals and aromatics, so it’s still bold and flavorful. There is a floralness to this bubbly concoction of strawberry blossom, citrus, lychee, and sweet gardenia. Effervescent, light, and no headache after. Win-win.

The Cleo necklace from Airotciv by Victoria is my new favorite. I haven’t taken it off since it arrived in a beautiful box. Classy, unstated, and dainty, this necklace adds a touch of effortless chicness to any outfit. This would make a really lovely gift, plus it is only $48. Incredibly affordable for flawless fashion. Constructed with an 18k gold-filled chain, the 10 mm mother of pearl piece is nestled in the middle. It sits close to the neck, making it ideal to mix and layer with your other necklaces. This is an exquisite piece for everyday wear.